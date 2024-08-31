Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

2/6

The biopic Saina was announed in 2017 with Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role. She even began learning badminton, until she got dengue and had to move out of the project. Ahead of the film's release, director Amol Gupte told Bollywood Hungama, "Shraddha was in full preparation, which is why we started shooting. She practiced hard to become Saina, and was doing good work. But she got dengue, and became frail after spending a month in bed. She kept asking me if she could try and return, and we kept pushing. But one day, she admitted that she was feeling too weak. It wasn’t about shooting emotional scenes. It was about playing badminton for 12 hours. And you need strength for that."