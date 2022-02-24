Shraddha Kapoor, Neha Bhasin, Sham Kaushal, Armaan Malik and others attend Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's demise is a grieving loss. Thus many veterans and contemporaries from Bollywood attended Bappi Da's prayer meet.
The ultimate 'Disco king,' singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's death is still an unbelievable nightmare to many of his followers. His amiable charm and melodic vocals have a following of generations. That's the reason why Bappi Da's prayer meet was attended by so many people. Let's have a look at them. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Grieving moment for the family
Bappi Da's loss was felt by many of his fans, but the family has suffered the biggest unbearable loss. In the picture we see, Bappi's wife Chitrani (to the left of the portrait), son Bappa (to Chitrani's left), his wife Tanisha Verma (to Bappa's left) and Bappi's daughter Reema (to the right of the portrait).
2. Shraddha Kapoor and family
Actress Shraddha Kapoor couldn't attend the funeral. Thus, she along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure and brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrived to pay respect to Bappi Da.
3. Neha Bhasin
As we mentioned earlier, Bappi Lahiri has touched a million souls, regardless of age and generation. Here's singer Neha Bhasin walking towards the Shok Sabha.
4. Sham Kaushal
Bollywood's action director and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal also attended the prayer meeting, and he was gracious to greet the media.
5. Salim Merchant
Music composer-singer Salim Merchant from the Salim-Suliaman duo was also present at the prayer meeting. Salim has been a fan of Bappi Da, and he shared a great rapport with the late composer.
6. Armaan Malik
The popular singer Armann Malik was also among the contemporaries who mourned Bappi Da's demise. Armaan attended the meet to pay respects to the talented powerhouse.
7. Alka Yagnik
The 90s sensation, singer Alka Yagnik also marked her presence at the meeting. Alka lent a crying shoulder to the bereaved family.
8. Ila Arun
Veteran singer and actor Ila Arun also attended the prayer meeting to stand in solidarity with the family.
Apart from these, actress Shabana Azmi, singer Anup Jalota, producer Ramesh Taurani, and a few others have also joined with the family to remember the evergreen Bappi Lahiri.