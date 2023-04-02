Search icon
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree

Shraddha Kapoor dropped photos from her recent visit to NMACC, and you might feel a little jealous.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 02, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was among the celebrities who attended the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. After enjoying the celebration of cultural arts, Shraddha shared her experience about visiting the grand gala event through pictures. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

1. Shraddha Kapoor giving fashion goals in Paithani saree

Shraddha Kapoor giving fashion goals in Paithani saree
1/5

Here's Shraddha Kapoor's OOTD for the NMACC gala. Shraddha gave royal vibes in Manish Malhotra's Paithani saree. 

2. The delicious thali served at NMACC

The delicious thali served at NMACC
2/5

Shraddha Kapoor also gave a glimpse of delicious thali served at NMACC. The lavish platter of Indian dishes included rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, papad, and laddoo among other delicacies on a royal silver plate.  

3. Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the gala

Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the gala
3/5

In this photo, Shraddha shared a moment from the grand performance at the centre. 

4. Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the vibes of NMACC

Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the vibes of NMACC
4/5

Shraddha Kapoor shared another glimpse from the epic performance at the cultural centre. 

5. Shraddha Kapoor calling NMACC as pride of India

Shraddha Kapoor calling NMACC as pride of India
5/5

Shraddha Kapoor shared the photo from the mega auditorium of NMACC and captioned the post saying, "My favourite part - This THALI and me wearing Paithani with a fun twist by @manishmalhotra @nmacc.india - You’ve to see it to believe it. What a proud moment for India to have such a world-class Cultural Centre!" 

