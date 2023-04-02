Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree

Shraddha Kapoor dropped photos from her recent visit to NMACC, and you might feel a little jealous.
Actress Shraddha Kapoor was among the celebrities who attended the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. After enjoying the celebration of cultural arts, Shraddha shared her experience about visiting the grand gala event through pictures. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)
1. Shraddha Kapoor giving fashion goals in Paithani saree
Here's Shraddha Kapoor's OOTD for the NMACC gala. Shraddha gave royal vibes in Manish Malhotra's Paithani saree.
2. The delicious thali served at NMACC
Shraddha Kapoor also gave a glimpse of delicious thali served at NMACC. The lavish platter of Indian dishes included rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, papad, and laddoo among other delicacies on a royal silver plate.
3. Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the gala
In this photo, Shraddha shared a moment from the grand performance at the centre.
4. Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the vibes of NMACC
Shraddha Kapoor shared another glimpse from the epic performance at the cultural centre.
5. Shraddha Kapoor calling NMACC as pride of India
Shraddha Kapoor shared the photo from the mega auditorium of NMACC and captioned the post saying, "My favourite part - This THALI and me wearing Paithani with a fun twist by @manishmalhotra @nmacc.india - You’ve to see it to believe it. What a proud moment for India to have such a world-class Cultural Centre!"