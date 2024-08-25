Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Called 'The Greatest Story Ever Told' and 'The Greatest Star Cast Ever Assembled', Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The 1975 action adventure film was written by Salim-Javed and its dialogues have become a part of India's pop culture. One of the most influential films of all time, Sholay featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. Here's how much each of them earned for being a part of the cult classic.