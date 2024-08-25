Search icon
Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Here's how much the main cast of Sholay including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan were paid for their iconic roles.

  Aug 25, 2024, 09:10 PM IST

Called 'The Greatest Story Ever Told' and 'The Greatest Star Cast Ever Assembled', Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The 1975 action adventure film was written by Salim-Javed and its dialogues have become a part of India's pop culture. One of the most influential films of all time, Sholay featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. Here's how much each of them earned for being a part of the cult classic.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan played Jai in Sholay and as per reports, he received a sum of Rs 1 lakh for the film.

2. Dharmendra

Dharmendra
Dharmendra was the highest-paid actor in the film as he reportedly received Rs 1.5 lakh for his role as Veeru.

3. Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar
The late actor Sanjeev Kumar played Thakur Baldev Singh and he was paid Rs 1.25 lakh, as per reports.

4. Amjad Khan

Amjad Khan
Amjad Khan, who became an overnight sensation after playing Gabbar Singh, was reportedly given Rs 50 thousand.

5. Hema Malini

Hema Malini
As per reports, Hema Malini took home Rs 75 thousand for playing Basanti in the Ramesh Sippy film.

6. Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan was the lowest-paid actor in the primary cast and as per reports, she received Rs 35 thousand for playing Radha.

