Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn wish PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday with heartfelt messages

2/6

Sharing the photo with PM, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Happy Birthday Honourable Prime Minister! From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey.... We wish you a long life but like Rama like Krishna like Gandhi you are immortal now etched forever in the concious of this nation and beyond, you will live forever, Nothing can erase your legacy that's why I call you an Avatar... blessed to have as our leader."