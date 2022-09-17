Search icon
Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn wish PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday with heartfelt messages

Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shilpa Shetty penned heartfelt messages for PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Bollywood celebs took to social media and wished him. Stars including Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shilpa Shetty penned heartfelt messages for PM Modi.

1. Shilpa Shetty

On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday, Shilpa Shetty shared a photo with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday! Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister @NarendraModi a very Happy Birthday, Wishing you loads of positivity, strength, happiness, and great health, Sir! Aapko mera Saashtaang Dandvat Pranaam."

2. Kangana Ranaut

Sharing the photo with PM, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Happy Birthday Honourable Prime Minister! From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey.... We wish you a long life but like Rama like Krishna like Gandhi you are immortal now etched forever in the concious of this nation and beyond, you will live forever, Nothing can erase your legacy that's why I call you an Avatar... blessed to have as our leader."

3. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn shared an adorable photo with Primiter Narendra Modi and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Regards Ajay Devgn."

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar wrote, "You vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work...just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy birthday, @NarendraModi ji. Wish you health, happiness, and a glorious year ahead."

5. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor wished PM Narendra Modi and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined... the harbinger of cache din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy."

6. Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday."

