Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend

Check out the photos from the screening of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which releases in cinemas this Friday.
The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada held the film screening in Mumbai on Thursday night, hours before the masala entertainer opens to the public on Friday. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in 2020. From Varun Dhawan to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, here are the celebs who attended the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo and poses with shutterbugs
Showing his cool attitude, Kartik Aaryan turned paparazzo and posed with the other paparazzi at the screening.
2. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon
Shehzada is the second time Kartik and Kriti have been paired opposite each other after the romcom Luka Chuppi.
3. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan came to show his support to his brother Rohit Dhawan, who has directed the masala entertainer.
4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor, who recently wowed the audience with his debut OTT series Farzi, came with his wife Mira Rajput.
5. Sunny Singh
Kartik Aaryan's co-star from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was seen in black casual clothes at the screening.
6. Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala, whose last commercial film was Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, plays Kartik Aaryan's mother.
7. Sunny Hinduja
Sunny Hinduja rose to fame with the TVF web series The Aspirants. He plays the main antagonist in Shehzada.