Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend

Check out the photos from the screening of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which releases in cinemas this Friday.

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada held the film screening in Mumbai on Thursday night, hours before the masala entertainer opens to the public on Friday. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in 2020. From Varun Dhawan to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, here are the celebs who attended the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)