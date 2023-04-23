Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party

The cost of Shehnaaz Gill's regal outfit from Baba Siddique's Iftar party will leave you shocked.
Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after she after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality, show Bigg Boss 13. She impressed the audience with her candid and entertaining self in the show and though she ended up being second runner-up, she ruled the hearts of the audience. The actress now made her Bollywood debut with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji. The actress was recently seen attending Baba Siddique’s star-studded Iftar Party and impressed the fans with her regal look. The cost of her beautiful outfit will leave you shocked-
1. Shehnaaz Gill's regal outfit
Shehnaaz Gill chose to wear an earthly deep red ensemble with nude makeup and heavy earrings. The actress took the internet by storm with her royal look.
2. Shehnaaz Gill's outfit cost
Shehnaaz Gill’s outfit is from Rimple & Harpreet Narula collection and costs around a whopping Rs 300000. The red ensemble had a golden touch to it and the actress wore the dupatta like a cape.
3. Shehnaaz Gill's stylist
Shehnaaz Gill was styled by fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani who is known for styling actresses like Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi among others.
4. Shehnaaz Gill's earrings
Shehnaaz Gill wore a beautiful pair of golden and green colored chaandbaalis from Razwada Jewels and completed her look with a pair of golden heels from Public Desire.
5. Shehnaaz Gill's work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut on April 21 in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress was seen playing the role of one of Salman Khan’s brother(Raghav Juyal)’s love interest and impressed the audience with her character Sukoon. The actress recently revealed that she will also be starring in Rhea Kapoor’s next project and other than this, she also has Sajid Khan’s 100% in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Reteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.