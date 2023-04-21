Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released in the theatres today, here's a look at the three actresses making their Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan film.
Headlined and produced by Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer that also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Bhagyashree among others.
Here's a look at the three actresses namely Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar, who are making their Bollywood debut with the Farhad Samji directorial. (All images: Instagram)
1. Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill has previously worked in multiple Punjabi films such as Daaka and Honsla Rakh. She has been a close friend of Salman Khan since Bigg Boss 13.
2. Shehnaaz Gill is Sukoon
Shehnaaz is paired opposite Raghav Juyal's Ishq and plays Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
3. Palak Tiwari
Daughter of famous actress Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari gained fame when she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu's chartbuster track Bijlee Bijlee in 2021.
4. Palak Tiwari is Muskaan
In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak is paired opposite Jassie Gill's Moh and plays Muskaan.
5. Vinali Bhatnagar
Vinali Bhatnagar won the Miss Chandigarh title in 2017 and was among one of the finalists in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in the same year.
6. Vinali Bhatnagar is Chahat
Paired opposite Siddharth Nigam's Love, Vinali plays Chahat in the Salman Khan-starrer.