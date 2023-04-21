Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released in the theatres today, here's a look at the three actresses making their Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan film.

Headlined and produced by Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer that also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Bhagyashree among others.

Here's a look at the three actresses namely Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar, who are making their Bollywood debut with the Farhad Samji directorial. (All images: Instagram)