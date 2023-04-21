Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3037750
HomePhotos

Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released in the theatres today, here's a look at the three actresses making their Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 21, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Headlined and produced by Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer that also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Bhagyashree among others. 

Here's a look at the three actresses namely Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar, who are making their Bollywood debut with the Farhad Samji directorial. (All images: Instagram)

1. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill
1/6

Shehnaaz Gill has previously worked in multiple Punjabi films such as Daaka and Honsla Rakh. She has been a close friend of Salman Khan since Bigg Boss 13.

2. Shehnaaz Gill is Sukoon

Shehnaaz Gill is Sukoon
2/6

Shehnaaz is paired opposite Raghav Juyal's Ishq and plays Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

3. Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari
3/6

Daughter of famous actress Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari gained fame when she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu's chartbuster track Bijlee Bijlee in 2021.

4. Palak Tiwari is Muskaan

Palak Tiwari is Muskaan
4/6

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak is paired opposite Jassie Gill's Moh and plays Muskaan.

5. Vinali Bhatnagar

Vinali Bhatnagar
5/6

Vinali Bhatnagar won the Miss Chandigarh title in 2017 and was among one of the finalists in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in the same year.

6. Vinali Bhatnagar is Chahat

Vinali Bhatnagar is Chahat
6/6

Paired opposite Siddharth Nigam's Love, Vinali plays Chahat in the Salman Khan-starrer.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries
Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…
From Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace to 'Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...
5 mysterious places in India to visit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post GDS Result Out: First merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews