Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Here's a look at Shehnaaz Gill's new pics from her Phuket vacation wherein she can be seen enjoying a boat ride at Phi Phi Island.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 18, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill who recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently enjoying a fun vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The actress has been sharing the pictures from her vacation with her fans on social media. Earlier, the actress dropped some sizzling photos posing at a beach and now the actress shared a glimpse of her boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket.

1. Shehnaaz Gill shares pictures from motor boat ride

Shehnaaz Gill shares pictures from motor boat ride
1/4

In the photos that she posted on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen enjoying a motorboat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket. The actress can be seen wearing a loose-fit multicolored shirt dress and has left her hair open. The actress looks cute in the over-sized dress. 

2. Shehnaaz Gill's colourful braids

Shehnaaz Gill's colourful braids
2/4

Shehnaaz also styled her dress with colorful braids and posed on the boat while flaunting her new hairdo. The actress was seen enjoying the weather of the place and exuded positive vibes to her fans through her photos. One of the fans wrote, "pics are sending such good vibes." Another wrote, "our stylish diva." Another fan wrote, "Queen with beautiful nature."

3. Shehnaaz Gill enjoying nature

Shehnaaz Gill enjoying nature
3/4

Shehnaaz Gill was seen enjoying nature to the fullest in her pics from her Phuket vacation. The actress captioned her post, "Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty …all at once." 

4. Shehnaaz Gill at Phi Phi Island

Shehnaaz Gill at Phi Phi Island
4/4

Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying in Phuket, Thailand after making her Bollywood debut. The actress dropped some pictures from her fun vacation on social media and fans can't stop admiring her beauty. 

