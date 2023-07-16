Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Whenever Shehnaaz Gill posts something, it goes viral. And now, she has uploaded a 20-second reel that has gone viral like wildfire.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 15, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill fans are in for a treat. The actress knows that her loved ones want to see her happy and they are waiting when can they see their favourite in the bride's attire. Gill fulfilled the wish of her followers and shared something that will steal their hearts. (Images source: Instagram screengrab)

1. Shehnaaz Gill promoting self-love

Shehnaaz Gill promoting self-love
1/5

On  Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a reel in which she is promoting the worth of self-love, and self-happiness. Gill shared the 20-second reel in which she donned the attire of a traditional Indian bride. Gill shared the reel with the caption, "I love myself."

2. Shehnaaz Gill's million dollar smile

Shehnaaz Gill's million dollar smile
2/5

Shehnaaz Gill looked charming as dulhan, and her pretty smile added more grace to her look. Gill has a million-dollar smile, doesn't she? 



3. Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her mehndi

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her mehndi
3/5

How beautiful Shehnaaz is looking while flaunting her mehndi. Gill loves herself, and she proved it again. 



4. Netizens bowled over Shehnaaz Gill's dulhan avatar

Netizens bowled over Shehnaaz Gill's dulhan avatar
4/5

As soon as Shehnaaz dropped the reel, several fans and netizens looked smitten by her dulhan avatar. A netizen wrote, "Ek din duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan banegi. Manifesting that you’ll find a Prince Charming who is kind and who’ll give you all the love, adoration and respect you truly deserve. And then manifesting you have 2-3 mote mote bachche that you love a lot." Another netizen wrote, "U gudiya @shehnaazgill bas. Koi Nazar na lagay thu,thu,thi bas har Bala sae bachay tujhay vo tera malik #shehnaazgill." 



5. Shehnaaz Gill's on-screen journey

Shehnaaz Gill's on-screen journey
5/5

After impressing India with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz made her debut in Bollywood this year, with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz was also seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the hit Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. 



