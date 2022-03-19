'Sharmaji Namkeen,' 'Laadla,' 'Mohra,' 'Kalank,' films where actors got replaced after their untimely demise

Do you know the 90's sensation Divya Bharti was replaced twice posthumously?
It's said that 'the show must go on,' and it has a significant meaning to life, and Bollywood as well. Here we are with some pictures that were originally planned, or shot with some other actor, and they got replaced after their demise.
1. Paresh Rawal filled in Rishi Kapoor's shoes for 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
Rishi Kapoor's demise left everyone shocked, and it even affected the shoot of his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen.' However, for the first time in Indian cinema, an actor has not been replaced but another actor stepped in and completed the film. In this case, Paresh Rawal completed the pending movie as Sharmaji.
2. Rishi Kapoor got replaced by Amitabh Bachchan in 'The Intern'
Sharmaji Namkeen wasn't the only film that got affected by Kapoor's untimely death. Reportedly, Kapoor was initially approached for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern.' After Kapoor's demise, Amitabh Bachchan replaced him.
3. Madhuri Dixit replaced Sridevi in 'Kalank'
Sridevi's fans were shocked to hear the news of her death. It took them a few days to digest the fact. However, Sridevi was supposed to play Bahaar Begum. But then, Madhuri Dixit replaced the late actress, and even the latter's daughter thanked Dixit for taking up the role.
4. Raveena Tandon took up Divya Bharti's role in 'Mohra'
The 90's sensation Divya Bharti was having an illustrious career. But her mysterious death left many fans heartbroken. Bharti was shooting for Rajiv Rai's blockbuster 'Mohra,' but after her death, Raveena Tandon played her role.
5. Sridevi replaced Divya Bharti in 'Laadla'
Sadly, 'Mohra' wasn't the only film where Bharti had to be replaced. The 1994 sleeper hit 'Laadla' had Divya opposite Anil Kapoor. But after her death, Sridevi was signed for the role. Like 'Mohra' a few parts of the film was already shot with Divya. But after her demise, these characters were played by other actors.