2 . Shanthi Priya breaks the norm in style

Shanthi Priya shared the carousel post on her Instagram. Sharing the photo, Shanthi Priya wrote in the caption, "I recently went bald and my experience has been quite something. As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules and even keep ourselves caged. With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart!"