Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is all set to hit the theatre on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
After having waited for so long, fans will finally get to watch the trailer of the highly-anticipated film Shamshera starring actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, today (June 24). Days ago, Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of Shamshera and Ranbir Kapoor looked fiery in this intriguing tale of the dacoits. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Yash Raj Films wrote, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @imax in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July". On June 23, the makers unveiled first-look posters of Sanjay Dutt, who essays the role of Ranbir's nemesis, the merciless police officer Shudh Singh, in the film, and Vaani Kapoor, the female lead. Makers also dropped a second look poster of Ranbir after the first one got leaked ahead of its official release.
Shamshera portrays the story of dacoits led by Ranbir Kapoor, whose only motive is to fight against the cruelty of the ruthless antagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt for the sake of the villagers. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the one-minute-long teaser of Shamshera looked extremely impressive and it has only raised the bar of expectation from the trailer that shall be released today.
The film is all set to hit the theatre on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Meanwhile, let us tell you how much the cast has reportedly charged for the upcoming film. (All figures are based on a report by BollywoodLife.com).
(Note: These are all reported figures as actual celeb fee is seldom disclosed)
1. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor
As per a bollywoodlife.com report, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero in Shamshera, has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 20 crore for the film.
2. Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is set to once again show his wicked side onscreen with Shamshera. In the film, Sanjay plays the ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh and for the role, he has reportedly charged a fee of Rs 8 crore. "Shudh Singh is a character that you have never seen on screen. He is just pure evil. He is menacing, he is untrustworthy and he will go to any length to wreak havoc. I loved the fact that Karan Malhotra created a villain like this and he thought of me to play this role. He gave me a free hand to bring Shudh Singh to life and I hope people like my effort," Sanjay recently said about his role.
3. Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor
Actress Vani Kapoor is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Shamshera. Her first look poster which was unveiled by the makers yesterday (June 23), took the internet by storm. Spekaing about her role in the film, Vaani said in a statement, "I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative." "Sona has strong willpower, she`s confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She`s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I`m amazing teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor - a powerhouse of talent. He`s truly a very special actor and my personal favourite," she added.
4. Shamshera: Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy has reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for his role in Shamshera. The makers still haven't revealed his look.
5. Shamshera: About the film
The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy. This action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.