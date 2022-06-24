Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is all set to hit the theatre on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

After having waited for so long, fans will finally get to watch the trailer of the highly-anticipated film Shamshera starring actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, today (June 24). Days ago, Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of Shamshera and Ranbir Kapoor looked fiery in this intriguing tale of the dacoits. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Yash Raj Films wrote, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @imax in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July". On June 23, the makers unveiled first-look posters of Sanjay Dutt, who essays the role of Ranbir's nemesis, the merciless police officer Shudh Singh, in the film, and Vaani Kapoor, the female lead. Makers also dropped a second look poster of Ranbir after the first one got leaked ahead of its official release.

Shamshera portrays the story of dacoits led by Ranbir Kapoor, whose only motive is to fight against the cruelty of the ruthless antagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt for the sake of the villagers. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the one-minute-long teaser of Shamshera looked extremely impressive and it has only raised the bar of expectation from the trailer that shall be released today.

Meanwhile, let us tell you how much the cast has reportedly charged for the upcoming film. (All figures are based on a report by BollywoodLife.com).

(Note: These are all reported figures as actual celeb fee is seldom disclosed)