Mira Rajput looks sizzling hot in black blazer, shimmery see-through pants

Mira Rajput, who is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, dropped her stunning photo from an event in a black blazer and shimmery see-through pants. She was looking glamorous in her outfits, fans have been praising her for carrying herself so well. Within a few hours, her photos went viral on social media. (All Images: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Take a look: