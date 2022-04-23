Search icon
Mira Rajput looks sizzling hot in black blazer, shimmery see-through pants

Mira Rajput, who is married to Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor, looks glamorous in a back blazer and glittery see-through pants.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Apr 23, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Mira Rajput, who is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, dropped her stunning photo from an event in a black blazer and shimmery see-through pants. She was looking glamorous in her outfits, fans have been praising her for carrying herself so well. Within a few hours, her photos went viral on social media. (All Images: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Take a look:

1. Mira Rajput's style

1/5

Despite being from a non-filmy background, Mira Rajput sure knows how to raise temperature with her hot and stylish attires.

2. Mira Rajput's stunning look

2/5

Mira Rajput stunned everyone when she stepped out in a black blazer and shimmery pants for an event on Friday.

3. Mira Rajput carried black wallet

3/5

Mira Rajput carried a black wallet when she stepped out in shimmery see-through pants.

4. Mira Rajput in Lehenga

4/5

Mira Rajput looks stunning in India outfits, she made her fans turn heads when she dropped photos in stunning lehenga. 

5. Mira Rajput looks mesmerising

5/5

Needless to say, Mira Rajput mesmerises fans in every outfit that she wears. She knows how to carry herself with confidence, style and grace.

