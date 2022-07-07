Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput wedding anniversary: Photos prove they are absolute couple goals

On the 7th wedding anniversary of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, have a look at some adorable photos of the couple.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput on 7 July, 2015, and the couple celebrates his seventh wedding anniversary today. On their special day, let's have a look at their beautiful photos that prove they are true couple goals. (All images: Mira Rajput/Instagram)
1. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are proud parents of two little munchkins, a five-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, who was born on August 26 in 2016, and a three-year-old son Zain Kapoor, who was born on September 5 in 2018.
2. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Jersey sets
Wishing the best for Shahid's last theatrical release Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur in April, Mira shared this photo from the film sets and wrote, "Jersey of Dreams. Memories that made the dream; We all lived it, and we all loved it."
3. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at family wedding
Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, married Mayank Pahwa, son of veteran actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa in March this year. This lovely click is from the family wedding.
4. Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday celebrations
Wishing the Jab We Met actor on his 41st birthday on February 25, Mira Rajput shared these amazing pictures from the party which was also attended by Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and his then-rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday.
5. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 6th wedding anniversary
On July 7, 2021, Mira shared this sweet photo with Shahid celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, and captioned it, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life", adding a red heart and a star emoji.
6. Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects
Shahid Kapoor will be seen next making his OTT debut in the crime drama web series Farzi. The Prime Video show, made by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar among others in supporting roles.