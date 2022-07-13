Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's UNSEEN photos with kids Misha, Zain from Sanah Kapur's wedding will melt your heart

Here are some of the unseen photos from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding from March 2022.
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput pose with kids Misha and Zain, along with their father Pankaj Kapur, in the perfect family photos from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding in March this year. (All images: The Wedding Story/Instagram)
1. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 7th wedding anniversary
Shahid and Mira recently celebrated seven years of togetherness on July 7 and on the special occasion, The Wedding Story dropped these unseen photos from Shahid's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding held in March.
2. The Perfect Family Picture
In The Perfect Family Picture, Shahid is seen posing with his father and veteran Pankaj Kapur, his wife Mira Rajput, and their two adorable kids, five-year-old daughter Misha and three-year-old son Zain.
3. Shahid with Zain
In this adorable click, Zain, who was born on September 5 in 2018, can be seen pulling the cheeks of Shahid whose last film Jersey also showed him as a caring father with an emotional bond with his on-screen son.
4. Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut
Shahid Kapoor will be seen next making his OTT debut in the crime drama web series Farzi. The Prime Video show, made by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar among others in prominent roles.
5. Mira Rajput has a strong social media presence
Mira Rajput Kapoor keeps sharing lovely pictures and videos from their personal lives on her Instagram account, which has a following of around 3.8 million people. Her posts often go viral on the internet.
6. Sanah Kapur and Mahank Pahwa's wedding
Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur, daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, married Mayank Pahwa, son of veteran actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa in March this year.