Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's UNSEEN photos with kids Misha, Zain from Sanah Kapur's wedding will melt your heart

Here are some of the unseen photos from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding from March 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 13, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput pose with kids Misha and Zain, along with their father Pankaj Kapur, in the perfect family photos from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding in March this year. (All images: The Wedding Story/Instagram)

1. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 7th wedding anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 7th wedding anniversary
1/6

Shahid and Mira recently celebrated seven years of togetherness on July 7 and on the special occasion, The Wedding Story dropped these unseen photos from Shahid's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding held in March.

2. The Perfect Family Picture

The Perfect Family Picture
2/6

In The Perfect Family Picture, Shahid is seen posing with his father and veteran Pankaj Kapur, his wife Mira Rajput, and their two adorable kids, five-year-old daughter Misha and three-year-old son Zain.

3. Shahid with Zain

Shahid with Zain
3/6

In this adorable click, Zain, who was born on September 5 in 2018, can be seen pulling the cheeks of Shahid whose last film Jersey also showed him as a caring father with an emotional bond with his on-screen son.

4. Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut

Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut
4/6

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next making his OTT debut in the crime drama web series Farzi. The Prime Video show, made by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar among others in prominent roles.

5. Mira Rajput has a strong social media presence

Mira Rajput has a strong social media presence
5/6

Mira Rajput Kapoor keeps sharing lovely pictures and videos from their personal lives on her Instagram account, which has a following of around 3.8 million people. Her posts often go viral on the internet.

6. Sanah Kapur and Mahank Pahwa's wedding

Sanah Kapur and Mahank Pahwa's wedding
6/6

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur, daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, married Mayank Pahwa, son of veteran actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa in March this year.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.