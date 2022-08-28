In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding bash on Sunday, August 28, was attended by popular Bollywood celebs.
Popular fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, August 28, at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, popular Bollywood celebs attended their marriage ceremony. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid and Mira, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on July 7 this year, looked absolutely beautiful dressed in white at the wedding celebrations.
2. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January last year, was also seen in attendance, along with his wife, brother Rohit Dhawan and sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan.
3. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been always been open about their relationship, were captured when the couple were making an exit from the wedding venue.
4. Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani, who has joined his father Vashu Bhagnani as a full-time producer after a not-so-successful acting career, was also spotted at the wedding celebrations.
5. Shahid-Mira giving true couple goals
The Jab We Met star Shahid Kapoor shared this adorable photo on his Instagram handle with the caption "Mujhse shaadi karogi" and tagged his wife Mira Rajput.
6. Mira Rajput wore Arpita Mehta saree at the latter's wedding
Sharing these stunning photos on her Instagram account, Mira wrote, "The wedding we’ve all been waiting for. Love you both Kunal & Arpi! Wearing none other than @arpitamehtaofficial obviously!".