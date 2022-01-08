Shahid Kapoor, Mahduri Dixit, Aparshakti Khurana: Bollywood stars all set to make their OTT debut in 2022

3/6

Superstar Ajay Devgan who has created some of the most memorable franchises in Bollywood, be it Golmaal or Singham is gearing up to set the OTT space on fire as he marks his entry with the release of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on Disney Hotstar. Playing a cop in the series, he is accompanied by Esha Deol who plays an important role in the series. The audience may have seen Ajay donning the role of a cop many times over but with Rudra, he is set to surprise his fans and wellwishers with an unusually dark and gritty role.