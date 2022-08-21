Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, meet the richest Bollywood actors

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others earn money through multiple sources.
Bollywood actors, who never fail to entertain, have various sources of income. They not are good actors but are good businessmen also. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others earn money through multiple sources.
Let's take a look at India's richest Bollywood celebs:
1. Shah Rukh Khan
As per the report of Business Apac, Shah Rukh Khan is the richest Bollywood celebrity. He earns $180k (Rs 1.4 crores) per day and has a net worth of$700 million. (Rs 55,93 crores)
2. Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan has a net worth of $500 million ( approx Rs 3995 crores) and earns $160K (around 1.2 crores) per day.
3. Salman Khan
As per the report, Salman Khan has a net worth of $360 million and earns $127k per day.
4. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has a net worth of $325 million and earns $178K per day.
5. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan has a net worth of $225 million and earns $42k per day.
6. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan has a net worth of Rs 100 million and earns $10k per day.