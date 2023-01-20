Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

On Thursday, The Ambanis hosted a grand engagement ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebration was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and turned out to become one of the biggest events of the week. Let's take a look. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)