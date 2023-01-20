Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

The engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement brought the biggest stars of Bollywood under one roof.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 20, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

On Thursday, The Ambanis hosted a grand engagement ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebration was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and turned out to become one of the biggest events of the week. Let's take a look. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1/6

We start our list with Bollywood's Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan. Tiger 3 actor looked dashing in his blue Pathaani outfit. 

2. Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya
2/6

Next, Aishwarya Rai posed with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo dazzled the red carpet with their presence. 

3. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Aryan
3/6

Gauri Khan posed for the camera with her son Aryan Khan. SRK gave a miss to the flashes, but he was captured entering the venue. 

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
4/6

Akshay Kumar was also spotted attending the celebrations, and he posed for the paps with a wide smile. 

5. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
5/6

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also attended the engagement ceremony and looked mesmerising on the red carpet. 

6. Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor
6/6

We end our list with the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. Other celebs including Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, have also graced the lavish engagement bash. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Major accident in UP: 6 killed as truck hits car on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.