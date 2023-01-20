Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

The engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement brought the biggest stars of Bollywood under one roof.
On Thursday, The Ambanis hosted a grand engagement ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebration was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and turned out to become one of the biggest events of the week. Let's take a look. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Salman Khan
We start our list with Bollywood's Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan. Tiger 3 actor looked dashing in his blue Pathaani outfit.
2. Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya
Next, Aishwarya Rai posed with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo dazzled the red carpet with their presence.
3. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Aryan
Gauri Khan posed for the camera with her son Aryan Khan. SRK gave a miss to the flashes, but he was captured entering the venue.
4. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar was also spotted attending the celebrations, and he posed for the paps with a wide smile.
5. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also attended the engagement ceremony and looked mesmerising on the red carpet.
6. Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor
We end our list with the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. Other celebs including Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, have also graced the lavish engagement bash.