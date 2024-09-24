From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Yesteryear actress Vijayata Pandit recently made headlines by making some bold statements related to her family, relationship with his co-star, and Shah Rukh Khan.
Former actress Vijayta Pandit (of Love Story fame) recently made headlines with her podcast with Lehren Retro. In the long conversation, she opened up about her past relationship with her first co-star Kumar Gaurav, her sister's brutal murder, and even about how Shah Rukh Khan 'failed' to fulfil the promise he made to her late husband, Aadesh Shrivastava.
1. Shah Rukh Khan failed to fulfil promise made to Vijayta Pandit's late husband
In an interview, Vijayta talked about their son Avitesh Shrivastava, who's a singer, music composer and actor. Vijayta said her son was not getting any support from the film industry. Vijayta also requested her late husband's 'good friend', actor Shah Rukh Khan, to ‘support’ her son's career. She claimed that Khan promised Aadesh on his deathbed that he would look after Avitesh, but 'failed' to fulfil his promise.
2. Vijayta Pandit on sister Sandhya's brutal murder
In the same interview, Vijayta opened up about her sister Sandhya and claimed that she was 'murdered'. Vijayta said, "She (Sandhya) was murdered. We never thought that all of a sudden something like this could happen. She was quite happy in her marriage... I don't know what happened. We never even found her, we found her skeleton. First, her family said she had gone missing, so we used to go, me and my brothers Lalit and Jatin, to look for her everywhere. After a long time, they found her bones scattered in different places. It was a very big thing."
3. An engaged Kumar Gaurav's wow to only marry Vijayta Pandit
Vijayta and Kumar Gaurav fell in love while shooting Love Story. However, his father, superstar Rajendra Kumar was against their relationship. Rajendra got Kumar engaged with Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Kapoor. Vijayta claimed that Kumar came to her house even after the engagement, and even told her mother that he would marry only Vijayta, despite his engagement.
4. Vijayta Pandit on Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh's secret romance
Vijayta also touched upon the romantic entanglements of other notable couples in Bollywood, notably Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, as well as Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh. She expressed that while filming romantic scenes, feelings often extend beyond the screen into real life. She mentioned that Rishi and Dimple’s romance blossomed during the making of the classic film Bobby, while Sunny and Amrita grew closer during the filming of Betaab.
5. Vijayta Pandit revealed how Tiger Shroff helped her son
Vijayta Pandit revealed that from Bollywood, only Tiger Shroff supported Avitesh and stood by him. Vijayta further said that Tiger Shroff has been with her son all the time. She also revealed that Tiger gives her son courage after everything.
