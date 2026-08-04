Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 04, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's long-haired avatar in Pathaan instantly became one of the most iconic looks of his career. His shoulder-length hair and commanding screen presence perfectly complemented the spy's fearless persona. Blending intensity with effortless charisma, Shah Rukh redefined the modern Bollywood action hero, with his striking appearance becoming a major talking point among fans. Even years later, the Pathaan look continues to be celebrated as one of his most memorable on-screen transformations.
2.Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's long-haired look in Dhurandhar emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights even before its release. Sporting flowing locks, a rugged appearance and a piercing gaze, the actor underwent a remarkable physical transformation for the role. His fierce look reflected the grit, intensity and unpredictability of the character, reinforcing his reputation for fully immersing himself in every performance. Fans have widely praised the transformation, calling it one of Ranveer's most powerful screen appearances.
3.Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2
For fans, Shivam Pandit remains more than just a character, and so does his signature long-haired look. Emraan Hashmi's rugged appearance in Awarapan captured the pain, loneliness and emotional depth that defined the character, making it one of the most memorable looks of his career. Nearly two decades later, the actor is returning with the same iconic hairstyle in Awarapan 2, adding to the nostalgia and raising anticipation for the much-awaited sequel Awarapan 2, set to release on August 14.
4.Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar
Ranbir Kapoor's long-haired look in Rockstar became one of the defining visuals of the film and an enduring pop culture moment. As Jordan's emotional journey unfolded, his untamed hair mirrored the passion, heartbreak and inner conflict that shaped the character. The rugged appearance added authenticity to Ranbir's performance and elevated the film's emotional impact. Even today, Rockstar enjoys cult status, with Ranbir's iconic hairstyle remaining one of Bollywood's most celebrated cinematic looks.
5.Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab
Shahid Kapoor delivered one of the boldest transformations of his career in Udta Punjab, with his wild long-haired look playing a crucial role in bringing Tommy Singh to life. The unkempt locks, edgy rockstar styling and rebellious attitude reflected the character's turbulent lifestyle and emotional instability. Far more than a fashion choice, the look became an essential part of the storytelling. Coupled with Shahid's acclaimed performance, it remains one of the most daring and unforgettable character transformations in Bollywood.