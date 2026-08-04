Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

3 . Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2

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For fans, Shivam Pandit remains more than just a character, and so does his signature long-haired look. Emraan Hashmi's rugged appearance in Awarapan captured the pain, loneliness and emotional depth that defined the character, making it one of the most memorable looks of his career. Nearly two decades later, the actor is returning with the same iconic hairstyle in Awarapan 2, adding to the nostalgia and raising anticipation for the much-awaited sequel Awarapan 2, set to release on August 14.