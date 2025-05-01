5 . Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has not yet confirmed whether she will attend the 2025 Met Gala. Although there is speculation online and in the media about her possible appearance, no official statement has been made by her or her team. She has been a regular presence at the event in past years, attending in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023. However, she missed the 2024 Met Gala due to film commitments.