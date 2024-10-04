From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Here are the Indian films where the lead actor has played a double role of father-son
A filmgoer enjoys it when his favorite actors play dual roles in a film. Today, we will discuss about Indian films where the lead role, played a father and a son, giving a double treat to his fans.
1. Jr NTR in Devara Part One
In the latest hit of Jr NTR's Devara Part One, Tarak played the dual role of Devara and his son Vara.
2. Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan
In the 2023 blockbuster, SRK played Capt Vikram Rathore and his son, jailer Azad.
3. Prabhas in Baahubali
In the SS Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise, Prabhas played Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali.
4. Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham
Though this movie was not a commercial hit, it became a blockbuster on TV. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan played Thakur Bhanu Pratap and his son Heera Thakur.
5. Hrithik Roshan in Krrish and Krrish 3
In Krrish and Krrish 3, Hrithik Roshan played Rohit Mehra and his superhero son Krishna Mehra aka Krrish.
6. Kamal Haasan in Indian
In this blockbuster actioner, Kamal Haasan played freedom fighter Senapathy and his son Chandra Bose.
7. Chiranjeevi in Andarivaadu
In this dramedy, Chiranjeevi played Govind who gets the support of his son Siddharth.
Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s first negative role was in his fifth film, played an obsessive lover, Shatrughan Sinha played a cameo
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.