From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Here are the Indian films where the lead actor has played a double role of father-son

  Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 04, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

A filmgoer enjoys it when his favorite actors play dual roles in a film. Today, we will discuss about Indian films where the lead role, played a father and a son, giving a double treat to his fans. 

1. Jr NTR in Devara Part One

Jr NTR in Devara Part One
1/7

In the latest hit of Jr NTR's Devara Part One, Tarak played the dual role of Devara and his son Vara. 

2. Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan
2/7

In the 2023 blockbuster, SRK played Capt Vikram Rathore and his son, jailer Azad.

3. Prabhas in Baahubali

Prabhas in Baahubali
3/7

In the SS Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise, Prabhas played Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali.

4. Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham

Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham
4/7

Though this movie was not a commercial hit, it became a blockbuster on TV. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan played Thakur Bhanu Pratap and his son Heera Thakur. 

5. Hrithik Roshan in Krrish and Krrish 3

Hrithik Roshan in Krrish and Krrish 3
5/7

In Krrish and Krrish 3, Hrithik Roshan played Rohit Mehra and his superhero son Krishna Mehra aka Krrish.

6. Kamal Haasan in Indian

Kamal Haasan in Indian
6/7

In this blockbuster actioner, Kamal Haasan played freedom fighter Senapathy and his son Chandra Bose.  

7. Chiranjeevi in Andarivaadu

Chiranjeevi in Andarivaadu
7/7

In this dramedy, Chiranjeevi played Govind who gets the support of his son Siddharth. 

Amitabh Bachchan's first negative role was in his fifth film, played an obsessive lover, Shatrughan Sinha played a cameo

