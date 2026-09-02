Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

1 . Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan

1

Akshay Kumar is stepping into darker territory once again with Haiwaan. Having seamlessly explored action, comedy and drama throughout his career, the actor is now taking on a character far removed from his familiar hero image. What makes the role particularly intriguing is Akshay's own description of the character as outright dark, with no grey shades. The departure from his conventional leading-man persona makes his turn in Haiwaan, releasing in cinemas on September 11, one to watch out for.