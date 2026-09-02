Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Sep 02, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
1.Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan
Akshay Kumar is stepping into darker territory once again with Haiwaan. Having seamlessly explored action, comedy and drama throughout his career, the actor is now taking on a character far removed from his familiar hero image. What makes the role particularly intriguing is Akshay's own description of the character as outright dark, with no grey shades. The departure from his conventional leading-man persona makes his turn in Haiwaan, releasing in cinemas on September 11, one to watch out for.
2.Shah Rukh Khan in Darr
Shah Rukh Khan took a major risk early in his career with Darr, playing the obsessive and deeply unsettling Rahul Mehra. His fixation on Kiran gradually spirals into dangerous territory, turning what begins as love into something far more disturbing. At a time when Khan was still establishing himself as a leading man, choosing such a dark character could have been a gamble. Instead, his intense performance and undeniable charm made Rahul one of the most iconic negative characters in Hindi cinema.
3.Ajay Devgn in Kaal
By the time Ajay Devgn appeared in Kaal, he had already established himself as a powerhouse performer with intense films such as Company, Gangaajal and Yuva. The mysterious Kali Pratap Singh offered him an opportunity to move further into darker territory. Devgn played the character with restraint, relying on his piercing screen presence rather than exaggerated mannerisms. His unpredictable and unsettling portrayal became one of the film's biggest talking points.
4.Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak
Sanjay Dutt embraced the title role in Khalnayak as Ballu Balram, a notorious criminal who stood firmly outside the conventional hero mould. The character's rough-edged personality and intimidating reputation allowed Dutt to tap into a darker side of his screen persona. Backed by his commanding presence and raw performance, Ballu became one of the most memorable characters of 1990s Hindi cinema and further cemented Dutt’s ability to own morally complex roles.
5.Bobby Deol in Animal
Bobby Deol turned limited screen time into a major impact with Abrar Haque in Animal. With barely any dialogue, the actor relied on his intense expressions, imposing presence and quiet menace to make the character unforgettable. Abrar’s unpredictability kept audiences guessing, while Deol’s restrained performance added to the character's mystique. The role became one of the film's biggest talking points and marked a memorable career resurgence for the actor.