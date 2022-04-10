Shah Rukh Khan fulfills 'daddy duties,' takes Suhana, Abram for Sunday ride

Apart from being an ace performer, Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father, and he fulfils his 'daddy duties by spending Sunday with Suhana and Abram.

Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan charms his audience with his swag, and he is a perfect family man too. On Sunday afternoon, SRK took his kids Suhana Khan and Abram to drive, and they were captured brilliantly by the paparazzi. Let's take a look at the images. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)