Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Shah Rukh Khan fulfills 'daddy duties,' takes Suhana, Abram for Sunday ride

Apart from being an ace performer, Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father, and he fulfils his 'daddy duties by spending Sunday with Suhana and Abram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 10, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan charms his audience with his swag, and he is a perfect family man too. On Sunday afternoon, SRK took his kids Suhana Khan and Abram to drive, and they were captured brilliantly by the paparazzi. Let's take a look at the images. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana
1/5

Let's start with daddy's dearest darling, in this picture we see King Khan smiling with his daughter Suhana. 

2. SRK's little prince

SRK's little prince
2/5

Now, let's take a look at little Abram, who took the front seat to enjoy the ride with papa Shah Rukh Khan. 

3. Suhana Khan- Shah Rukh Khan's pride

Suhana Khan- Shah Rukh Khan's pride
3/5

Suhana Khan looks adorable with the Don star, and she is also a solid supporting anchor for her father's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.  

4. Father first, king later

Father first, king later
4/5

You can be the king of Bollywood, but even the king has to bow before his kids, and Shah Rukh Khan has set a beautiful example of prioritising 'daddy duties.' 

5. Shah Rukh Khan is ready to set box office on fire

Shah Rukh Khan is ready to set box office on fire
5/5

After the gap of 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan will make his grand comeback with much-awaited actioner Pathaan. The film stars SRK with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in primary roles. The film will release on Republic Day 2023. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.