Shah Rukh Khan fulfills 'daddy duties,' takes Suhana, Abram for Sunday ride

Apart from being an ace performer, Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father, and he fulfils his 'daddy duties by spending Sunday with Suhana and Abram.
Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan charms his audience with his swag, and he is a perfect family man too. On Sunday afternoon, SRK took his kids Suhana Khan and Abram to drive, and they were captured brilliantly by the paparazzi. Let's take a look at the images. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana
Let's start with daddy's dearest darling, in this picture we see King Khan smiling with his daughter Suhana.
2. SRK's little prince
Now, let's take a look at little Abram, who took the front seat to enjoy the ride with papa Shah Rukh Khan.
3. Suhana Khan- Shah Rukh Khan's pride
Suhana Khan looks adorable with the Don star, and she is also a solid supporting anchor for her father's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.
4. Father first, king later
You can be the king of Bollywood, but even the king has to bow before his kids, and Shah Rukh Khan has set a beautiful example of prioritising 'daddy duties.'
5. Shah Rukh Khan is ready to set box office on fire
After the gap of 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan will make his grand comeback with much-awaited actioner Pathaan. The film stars SRK with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in primary roles. The film will release on Republic Day 2023.