Shah Rukh Khan beyond Circus, Fauji: 5 iconic television shows starring SRK we bet you didn't know about

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 15, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
1.Wagle Ki Duniya
Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in the OG slice-of-life sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya (1989), appearing in one episode as a spoiled rich brat.
2.Umeed
Decades before Panchayat, there was Umeed. In this 1989 drama, Shah Rukh Khan plays a young boy, AK Banker, who solves the problems of rural India with his intelligence and perseverance.
3.Dil Dariya
Directed by Lekh Tandon, Dil Dariya (1988) starred Shah Rukh Khan as a bank manager in a rural setting. This telefilm was considered a milestone, as it was among the rare cinematic works that depicted the story of two families in Punjab whose lives were changed after Partition.
4.Doosra Keval
Doosra Keval was one of Lekh Tandon's milestone shows. SRK, in the titular role of Keval, a simple boy who leaves his village for his dreams and goes to the city.
5.Idiot
Based on Dostoevsky’s novel, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pawan Raghurajan in this miniseries (1992). His performance in a complex character proved his versatility and further solidified his place in the industry.