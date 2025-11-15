Shah Rukh Khan beyond Circus, Fauji: 5 iconic television shows starring SRK we bet you didn't know about

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning' family, quitting politics?

Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja unleashes mayhem as South Africa collapse to 93/7, lead India by 63 at stumps

Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya drops bombshell day after poll debacle, says, 'Disowning family and...'

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What were the highest and lowest victory margins?

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Delhi Capitals

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant creates history, surpasses Virender Sehwag in major Test milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challeng

Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning' family, quitting politics?

Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained players of Chennai Super Kings

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained players of Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals release Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2026, swap THIS player with Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals release Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2026, swap with THIS player

Shah Rukh Khan beyond Circus, Fauji: 5 iconic television shows starring SRK we bet you didn't know about

Shah Rukh Khan beyond Circus, Fauji: 5 iconic television shows starring SRK

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan beyond Circus, Fauji: 5 iconic television shows starring SRK we bet you didn't know about

Everyone knows that Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career on television. Iconic TV shows such as Circus and Fauji are considered his stepping stones. However, apart from these two dramas, Khan was part of five more shows, and you didn't know about it until now.

Simran Singh | Nov 15, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

1.Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya
1

Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in the OG slice-of-life sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya (1989), appearing in one episode as a spoiled rich brat.

Advertisement

2.Umeed

Umeed
2

Decades before Panchayat, there was Umeed. In this 1989 drama, Shah Rukh Khan plays a young boy, AK Banker, who solves the problems of rural India with his intelligence and perseverance. 

3.Dil Dariya

Dil Dariya
3

Directed by Lekh Tandon, Dil Dariya (1988) starred Shah Rukh Khan as a bank manager in a rural setting. This telefilm was considered a milestone, as it was among the rare cinematic works that depicted the story of two families in Punjab whose lives were changed after Partition. 

4.Doosra Keval

Doosra Keval
4

Doosra Keval was one of Lekh Tandon's milestone shows. SRK, in the titular role of Keval, a simple boy who leaves his village for his dreams and goes to the city.

TRENDING NOW

5.Idiot

Idiot
5

Based on Dostoevsky’s novel, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pawan Raghurajan in this miniseries (1992). His performance in a complex character proved his versatility and further solidified his place in the industry.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction
Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challeng
Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning' family, quitting politics?
Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning'
Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'
Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Thalaivar 173
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained players of Chennai Super Kings
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained players of Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals release Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2026, swap THIS player with Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals release Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2026, swap with THIS player
Shah Rukh Khan beyond Circus, Fauji: 5 iconic television shows starring SRK we bet you didn't know about
Shah Rukh Khan beyond Circus, Fauji: 5 iconic television shows starring SRK
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand P
What was Dharmendra's first salary? Three producers paid veteran actor a total of Rs...; Here's why
What was Dharmendra's first salary? Three producers paid veteran actor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE