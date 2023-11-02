Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3066734
HomePhotos

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

Shah Rukh Khan greeted a sea of fans outside Mannat as soon as his birthday began last night. Check out the viral photos and videos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 02, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan loves his fans and his fans love him even more. Each year, hundreds of SRKians, as they call themselves, gather outside Mannat on special occasions such as Eid and his birthday to see a glimpse of the superstar. And Shah Rukh never disasspoints them. The same happened as soon as SRK's 58th birthday began as the actor came out to greet his fans last night. (All images and videos: Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club/Twitter)

 

1. Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday
1/5

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today on November 2, 2023. He kicked off his birthday celebrations by greeting his fans outside Mannat, his abode in Mumbai.



2. Shah Rukh Khan in his signature pose

Shah Rukh Khan in his signature pose
2/5

Shah Rukh made his signature romantic pose at the Mannat rooftop and again won the hearts of hundreds of his fans waiting outside Mannat since 7 pm to see his glimpse.



3. Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 birthday is extra special

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 birthday is extra special
3/5

Shah Rukh's 58th birthday is extra special as he has given two biggest Bollywood blockbusters this year. Pathaan and Jawan grossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.



4. Shah Rukh Khan's second gift for his fans

Shah Rukh Khan's second gift for his fans
4/5

As soon as the clock struck past 12 am and his birthday arrived, Jawan started streaming on Netflix, which also shared a hilarious video announcing the digital premiere of his film.



5. Shah Rukh Khan to release Dunki trailer

Shah Rukh Khan to release Dunki trailer
5/5

Shah Rukh's third release for the year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki, which hits theatres on Decemer 22. The film's teaser will reportedly be launched today on actor's birthday.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'
Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India
In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home
In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews