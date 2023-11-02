Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

Shah Rukh Khan loves his fans and his fans love him even more. Each year, hundreds of SRKians, as they call themselves, gather outside Mannat on special occasions such as Eid and his birthday to see a glimpse of the superstar. And Shah Rukh never disasspoints them. The same happened as soon as SRK's 58th birthday began as the actor came out to greet his fans last night. (All images and videos: Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club/Twitter)