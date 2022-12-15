Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos

The opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 was a star-studded affair.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 15, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

The Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 is scheduled to take place in the City of Joy from December 15 to December 22. Multiple celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Shatrughan Sinha, and Arijit Singh among others attended the opening ceremony. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Shatrughan Sinha

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Shatrughan Sinha
1/5

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Shatrughan Sinha share a hearty laugh at the event.

2. Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with the award

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with the award
2/5

SRK, whose next release is the actioner Pathaan, was felicitated at the opening ceremony.

3. Amitabh Bachchan honoured at the opening ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan honoured at the opening ceremony
3/5

The Shahenshah of Bollywood was also honoured at the opening ceremony of the film festival.

4. Arijit Singh was also among the attendees

Arijit Singh was also among the attendees
4/5

Popular playback singer Arijit Singh was also snapped during the event on Thursday.

5. Shah Rukh Khan with Mamata Banerjee

Shah Rukh Khan with Mamata Banerjee
5/5

Shah Rukh Khan was seen having a deep conversation with Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.