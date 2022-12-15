Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos

The Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 is scheduled to take place in the City of Joy from December 15 to December 22. Multiple celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Shatrughan Sinha, and Arijit Singh among others attended the opening ceremony. (All images: Viral Bhayani)