Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos

The opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 was a star-studded affair.
The Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 is scheduled to take place in the City of Joy from December 15 to December 22. Multiple celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Shatrughan Sinha, and Arijit Singh among others attended the opening ceremony. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Shatrughan Sinha
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Shatrughan Sinha share a hearty laugh at the event.
2. Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with the award
SRK, whose next release is the actioner Pathaan, was felicitated at the opening ceremony.
3. Amitabh Bachchan honoured at the opening ceremony
The Shahenshah of Bollywood was also honoured at the opening ceremony of the film festival.
4. Arijit Singh was also among the attendees
Popular playback singer Arijit Singh was also snapped during the event on Thursday.
5. Shah Rukh Khan with Mamata Banerjee
Shah Rukh Khan was seen having a deep conversation with Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal.