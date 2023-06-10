These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor made India proud when they appeared on International talk shows.
Bollywood actors often make us proud when they showcase their talents on the international stage. From Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, these actors never fail to impress us with their style, grace, and attitude.
Let's take a look at the actors who got invited to international talk shows:
1. Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor got invited to Canada's award-winning television talk show George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight (a talk show about current affairs) along with Christopher Plummer.
2. Abhishek Bachchan
In 2009, Abhishek Bachchan appeared on an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show with his wifey Aishwarya Rai.
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai made India proud when she appeared on David Lettermen's show. Later in 2009, she was seen on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra got invited to Oprah Winfrey Show where she talked about her journey.
5. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone appeared on international talk shows including The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.
6. Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors and has millions of fans worldwide, appeared on David Letterman Show.