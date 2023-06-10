Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor made India proud when they appeared on International talk shows.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 10, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Bollywood actors often make us proud when they showcase their talents on the international stage. From Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, these actors never fail to impress us with their style, grace, and attitude.

Let's take a look at the actors who got invited to international talk shows:

1. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor
1/6

Anil Kapoor got invited to Canada's award-winning television talk show George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight (a talk show about current affairs) along with Christopher Plummer.

 

2. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan
2/6

In 2009, Abhishek Bachchan appeared on an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show with his wifey Aishwarya Rai. 

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
3/6

Aishwarya Rai made India proud when she appeared on David Lettermen's show. Later in 2009, she was seen on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
4/6

Priyanka Chopra got invited to Oprah Winfrey Show where she talked about her journey. 

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
5/6

Deepika Padukone appeared on international talk shows including The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. 

6. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
6/6

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors and has millions of fans worldwide, appeared on David Letterman Show.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.