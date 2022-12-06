Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy

A look at XXX star Aabha Paul's sexy reels that raised the temperature on the internet. She is one of the hottest actresses in the country.
XXX, Mastram, and Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul, who made headlines with he bold avatars in the series, has been raising the temperature on social media with her sexy reels. She often shares her hot and sexy videos on Instagram and makes her fans go crazy. (Images source: Aabha Paul Instagram)
1. Aabha Paul raising temperature in orange dress
In this video, XXX star Aabha can be seen raising the temperature in the orange sexy dress.
2. Aabha Paul stunning in this green bra
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in this green bra, sharing the video, she wrote, "best player?"
3. Aabha in saree
Aabha can be seen flaunting her sexy figure in the saree, teamed up with pink blouse and white nighty,
4. Aabha Paul in bikini
Aabha Paul burned the internet with her sexy avatar in bikini.
5. Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in black bikini
Aabha looks sizzling hot in this black avatar, take a look:
Watch the video
6. Aabha Paul's killer looks
Here's another video where your favourite is applying lip gloss, and wearing a saree with a deep blouse.
Watch the video