Sexy Photos of Aashram actor Esha Gupta in black blouse leave fans impressed

The monochrome photos and reel of Esha Gupta have impressed her followers, and they are going gaga over her beauty.

  Jan 31, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Esha Gupta knows the hack to keep her followers entertained. Her Instagram posts have always been keenly awaited by her fans, and she never disappoints. Check out the new photoshoot of the actress, in which she slayed fashion police in style. (Image source: Esha Gupta Instagram) 

1. Esha Gupta in black blouse

Esha Gupta in black blouse
1/5

Here's the first glimpse of Esha setting up the temperature in a black blouse with a plunging neckline. The mermaid skirt completes her look, as the perfect lady in black. 

2. Esha Gupta setting new rules of monochrome photos

Esha Gupta setting new rules of monochrome photos
2/5

The monochrome photos of Esha Gupta will leave you stunned. Her look with the theme of the photoshoot looks like a perfect blend of beauty with style. 

3. Esha Gupta and her adaayein

Esha Gupta and her adaayein
3/5

Not everyone can look as graceful in a blouse as Esha Gupta. Her expressions are on-point. 

4. Esha Gupta aka beautiful Apsara

Esha Gupta aka beautiful Apsara
4/5

Doesn't Esha Gupta remind you of the Filmfare trophy or a pretty apsara? Gupta has made black sexier than before 

5. Esha Gupta made striking comeback with Aashram 2

Esha Gupta made striking comeback with Aashram 2
5/5

Esha Gupta was seen in the second season of Bobby Deol-starrer hit series Aashram. Esha's character of Soniya was appreciated by the masses, and it went on to become a successful comeback for the actress. 

