Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'

Ram Gopal Varma is a die-hard fan of Sridevi. In multiple instances, he expressed his affection towards late actress, and it even irked Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. In one of his tweets, RGV took a quote from a critic and said, "I respect Srideviji for her thighs, her smile, her acting talent, her sensitivity, her persona and above all I respect her for her love for Boney." This led to a major war of words between him and Boney Kapoor.