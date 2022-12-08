Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3009145
HomePhotos

Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'

Ram Gopal Varma has grabbed headlines for his latest stint with actress Ashu Reddy. But this is not the first time, RGV expressed his love for women.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 08, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Ram Gopal Varma's interview with Telugu actress Ashu Reddy has grabbed headlines for the director's gesture towards the actress. In the viral video, RGV kisses and licks the feet of Ashu, and this has again certified the fact that the Sarkar director is an admirer of women. Here are the other instances, where RGV created controversies. (All images source: File photos) 

1. Ram Gopal Varma licking feet of Ashu Reddy

Ram Gopal Varma licking feet of Ashu Reddy
1/5

Here's the latest piece of evidence that proves Ramu's admiration for females. Varma's interaction with Telugu actress Ashu Reddy and the director's gesture of licking Anshu's feet has grabbed headlines. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashu Reddy (@ashu_uuu)

2. The intimate dance of Inaya Sultana with RGV

The intimate dance of Inaya Sultana with RGV
2/5

Ram Gopal Varma lost his senses while dancing with actress Inaya Sultana. The two tangoed at director's birthday party, and the intimate dance grabbed eyeballs for the wrong reasons. 

Here's the video

3. Ram Gopal Varma is 'bore' with well-mannered girls

Ram Gopal Varma is 'bore' with well-mannered girls
3/5

RGV's Dangerous star Apsra Rani shared her picture with Marlyn Monroe's quote about well-mannered girls. The director reacted to it by saying that well-mannered girls bore him to death. 

4. RGV compared Apsara Rani to diamond

RGV compared Apsara Rani to diamond
4/5

Apsara Rani dropped her steamy photos in a red bikini with the caption, "Young Wild and Free." Ramu replied to her post and said, "Young, wild and not free but as valuable as a diamond." 

5. Ram Gopal Varma mention about Sridevi's 'thundering thighs'

Ram Gopal Varma mention about Sridevi's 'thundering thighs'
5/5

Ram Gopal Varma is a die-hard fan of Sridevi. In multiple instances, he expressed his affection towards late actress, and it even irked Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. In one of his tweets, RGV took a quote from a critic and said, "I respect Srideviji for her thighs, her smile, her acting talent, her sensitivity, her persona and above all I respect her for her love for Boney." This led to a major war of words between him and Boney Kapoor. 

Ram-G-twtter

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Honey Singh to 'Despacito'-fame Luis Fonsi, star singers set to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding
In pics: Avneet Kaur looks 'sizzling hot', soars temperature in blue net dress at beach, fans say 'raising the...'
Meet actress who became star at 17, couldn't retain success, sacrificed career for family, then bounced back with...
TV shows that were halted because of real-life tragedies
Jaanam: 5 hottest moments from Bad Newz song that shows sizzling chemistry between Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail, know what it means
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews