Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'

Ram Gopal Varma has grabbed headlines for his latest stint with actress Ashu Reddy. But this is not the first time, RGV expressed his love for women.
1. Ram Gopal Varma licking feet of Ashu Reddy
Here's the latest piece of evidence that proves Ramu's admiration for females. Varma's interaction with Telugu actress Ashu Reddy and the director's gesture of licking Anshu's feet has grabbed headlines.
Here's the video
2. The intimate dance of Inaya Sultana with RGV
Ram Gopal Varma lost his senses while dancing with actress Inaya Sultana. The two tangoed at director's birthday party, and the intimate dance grabbed eyeballs for the wrong reasons.
Here's the video
I officially share this video of mine and @RGVzoomin pic.twitter.com/gr80fFARnK— Inaya Sultana (@inaya_sultana) August 25, 2021
3. Ram Gopal Varma is 'bore' with well-mannered girls
RGV's Dangerous star Apsra Rani shared her picture with Marlyn Monroe's quote about well-mannered girls. The director reacted to it by saying that well-mannered girls bore him to death.
They bore men to death https://t.co/Cm52KsDcqE— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 1, 2022
4. RGV compared Apsara Rani to diamond
Apsara Rani dropped her steamy photos in a red bikini with the caption, "Young Wild and Free." Ramu replied to her post and said, "Young, wild and not free but as valuable as a diamond."
Young ,wild and not free but as valuable as a diamond https://t.co/mX5XJWUH8R— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 20, 2022
5. Ram Gopal Varma mention about Sridevi's 'thundering thighs'
Ram Gopal Varma is a die-hard fan of Sridevi. In multiple instances, he expressed his affection towards late actress, and it even irked Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. In one of his tweets, RGV took a quote from a critic and said, "I respect Srideviji for her thighs, her smile, her acting talent, her sensitivity, her persona and above all I respect her for her love for Boney." This led to a major war of words between him and Boney Kapoor.