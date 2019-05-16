SCOOPS: Vicky Kaushal's role is NOT being re-written in 'Takht', Saina Nehwal chooses Olympic Gold over having a baby

2/5

There have been reports about Deepika Padukone not only acting in ’83, starring hubby Ranveer Singh, but also co-producing the Kabir Khan-directed sports drama on India’s 1983 World Cup Cricket win. While Ranveer plays the then captain Kapil Dev, buzz is that Deepika has given the go-ahead to play the sports icon’s wife Romi. It is being said that the Padmaavat actress agreed to play the role because it’s a pivotal one.

During the promotions of Simmba (2018), Ranveer had categorically denied working on any film with Deepika. Earlier this year, After Hrs (dated January 17, 2019) had reported that Deepika was unlikely to act in the movie as the role is not long in terms of screen-time. She was said to have declined it then and the film’s makers had reportedly begun talks with other actresses.

The recent rumours are giving ambiguous signals. But, in case she has changed her mind, this will be Deepika and Ranveer’s fourth outing together, after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Interestingly, while these three films had tragic ends for their screen avatars, ’83 will change that with its happy ending.