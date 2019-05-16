SCOOPS: Vicky Kaushal's role is NOT being re-written in 'Takht', Saina Nehwal chooses Olympic Gold over having a baby

1. Confirmed! Vicky Kaushal's role is NOT being rewritten in 'Takht'
There is no alteration in Vicky Kaushal’s role in Karan Johar’s next directorial, Takht. Speculation has been rife that the actor’s part is being rewritten to equal that of Ranveer Singh after the huge success of his realistic combat drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.
However, a source privy to the details refutes these reports. “There’s absolutely no rewriting happening on Takht. No role is being increased or decreased. Vicky’s part is the same as narrated to him last year. That goes without saying for the roles of other actors in the film as well.” The period drama, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, is slated to go on floors later this year.
2. Deepika Padukone to join Ranveer Singh in ’83?
There have been reports about Deepika Padukone not only acting in ’83, starring hubby Ranveer Singh, but also co-producing the Kabir Khan-directed sports drama on India’s 1983 World Cup Cricket win. While Ranveer plays the then captain Kapil Dev, buzz is that Deepika has given the go-ahead to play the sports icon’s wife Romi. It is being said that the Padmaavat actress agreed to play the role because it’s a pivotal one.
During the promotions of Simmba (2018), Ranveer had categorically denied working on any film with Deepika. Earlier this year, After Hrs (dated January 17, 2019) had reported that Deepika was unlikely to act in the movie as the role is not long in terms of screen-time. She was said to have declined it then and the film’s makers had reportedly begun talks with other actresses.
The recent rumours are giving ambiguous signals. But, in case she has changed her mind, this will be Deepika and Ranveer’s fourth outing together, after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Interestingly, while these three films had tragic ends for their screen avatars, ’83 will change that with its happy ending.
3. Vicky Kaushal meets Rishi Kapoor in New York
Vicky Kaushal with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor
In last year’s blockbuster hit Sanju, Vicky Kaushal’s Kamlesh shares a familial bond not only with the protagonist, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor, but also his father, Sunil Dutt, played by Paresh Rawal. The equation extends to real life too.
The Manmarziyaan actor, who is currently in the US to celebrate his 31st birthday, also went to New York, where he met Rishi Kapoor. Since last September, the veteran actor has been attending to his health issue in the Big Apple. And several B-Town stars who have flown to NY, have made it a point to meet the 102 Not Out actor.
Recently, Deepika Padukone, too, met up with Rishi and Neetu there. Vicky, who is good friends with Ranbir since their Sanju days, ensured that he visited the Kapoors and inquired about Rishi’s well being.
4. Karisma Kapoor and Dino Morea collaborate after 16 years for 'Mentalhood'
Karisma Kapoor (left) and Dino Morea
Sixteen years ago, Karisma Kapoor and Dino Morea worked together in Baaz — A Bird In Danger (2003). Now, the two are collaborating for a web series in which the Kapoor kudi makes her digital debut. Lolo’s foraying into the OTT space with Mentalhood, which revolves around independent women. Dino plays the male lead in this series that also features Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul among several others.
While those associated with the series declined to reveal more, we hear that Dino and Lolo bonded well on the sets and in between shots would often hang out chatting instead of going to their respective vans.
5. Saina Nehwal chooses Olympic Gold over having a baby on The Kapil Sharma Show
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal tied the knot with fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap last December. The couple recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where among other things, they talked about the upcoming Olympics, which every sportsperson dreams of participating in. When an audience member asked Saina to reveal her choice between having a baby or an Olympic Gold, she said, “I’m currently training to achieve a gold medal at the Olympics and don’t plan on having a baby yet.” She further added that the coming 10 months are crucial for her to work hard towards achieving the target. Her hubby jested, “If you will have a ‘Baby Gold’ you won’t be able to get an Olympic Gold.” Touché!