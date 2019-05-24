Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2753047
HomePhotos

SCOOPS: Urvashi Rautela's high on skydiving, Sanya Malhotra hooked to 'Game of Thrones'

  • After Hrs Correspondent
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 11:18 PM IST

1. Urvashi Rautela’s high on skydiving

Urvashi Rautela’s high on skydiving
1/2

The oomphy Urvashi Rautela has a zest for adventure and whenever she can, she ensures to take time out for some adrenaline rush. During her recent visit to Dubai with her friends, the Hate Story IV actress went skydiving.  

We hear she skydived from over 20,000 feet above sea level at the Palm Drop Zone. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time she went skydiving. She’s indulged in it 
previously too, and tried her hand at other adventure sports like scuba diving and ziplining among others. Must say, Urvashi sure knows how to live it up.  

2. When Sanya Malhotra ‘GOT’ booked

When Sanya Malhotra ‘GOT’ booked
2/2

Last weekend, everyone who is a fan of Game of Thrones (GoT), was getting emotional and nostalgic as the web series was coming to a close. Sanya Malhotra, who is also an avid follower of GoT, is no exception. The Badhaai Ho actress, who was shooting at a suburban five-star hotel, indulged herself during the lunch break.  

Says our source from the unit, “Sanya is a fan of not just the series, but also of the book. So during the lunch break, she headed to the library in the hotel to read the GoT pop-up paperback.” The only time she looked up from that was when fans of the Dangal girl approached her for selfies. After she resumed the shoot, she was overheard discussing the series and the pop-up book.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews