SCOOPS: Urvashi Rautela's high on skydiving, Sanya Malhotra hooked to 'Game of Thrones'

The oomphy Urvashi Rautela has a zest for adventure and whenever she can, she ensures to take time out for some adrenaline rush. During her recent visit to Dubai with her friends, the Hate Story IV actress went skydiving.

We hear she skydived from over 20,000 feet above sea level at the Palm Drop Zone. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time she went skydiving. She’s indulged in it

previously too, and tried her hand at other adventure sports like scuba diving and ziplining among others. Must say, Urvashi sure knows how to live it up.