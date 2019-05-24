SCOOPS: Urvashi Rautela's high on skydiving, Sanya Malhotra hooked to 'Game of Thrones'

1. Urvashi Rautela’s high on skydiving
The oomphy Urvashi Rautela has a zest for adventure and whenever she can, she ensures to take time out for some adrenaline rush. During her recent visit to Dubai with her friends, the Hate Story IV actress went skydiving.
We hear she skydived from over 20,000 feet above sea level at the Palm Drop Zone. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time she went skydiving. She’s indulged in it
previously too, and tried her hand at other adventure sports like scuba diving and ziplining among others. Must say, Urvashi sure knows how to live it up.
2. When Sanya Malhotra ‘GOT’ booked
Last weekend, everyone who is a fan of Game of Thrones (GoT), was getting emotional and nostalgic as the web series was coming to a close. Sanya Malhotra, who is also an avid follower of GoT, is no exception. The Badhaai Ho actress, who was shooting at a suburban five-star hotel, indulged herself during the lunch break.
Says our source from the unit, “Sanya is a fan of not just the series, but also of the book. So during the lunch break, she headed to the library in the hotel to read the GoT pop-up paperback.” The only time she looked up from that was when fans of the Dangal girl approached her for selfies. After she resumed the shoot, she was overheard discussing the series and the pop-up book.