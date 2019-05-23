SCOOPS: Shraddha Kapoor convinced Prabhas to join social media and more..

1. Shraddha Kapoor convinced Prabhas to join social media
Baahubali actor Prabhas is said to be a rather reserved person off-screen. He was content being away from social media, which is buzzing 24x7 as it gives common people access to their fave stars. However, it looks like he has bit the bait and we hear it was his Saaho heroine Shraddha Kapoor who managed to coax him to join Instagram.
A source associated with the film that has been in the making for months now, says, “Shraddha and Prabhas have become friends during the making of this movie. She’s very active on the photo-sharing site and convinced him that it’s a great platform to keep in touch with fans and give a dekko of their lives.” Well, now that Prabhas is active on Instagram, his admirers have Shraddha to thank for enabling them virtual access to their idol.
2. Deepika Padukone resumes work on 'Chhapaak' after Cannes
Deepika Padukone, who’s working on her next, Chhapaak, had a break in the schedule as she was travelling for the MET Gala and Cannes International Film Festival. The actress, who returned to the city on Sunday, had a day off before she resumed shooting for the Meghna Gulzar directorial that she is also producing.
“Since the MET Gala and Cannes were more about fashion and her appearance there, Deepika wanted a day off to soak into her character. Considering that she’s playing an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, she needed a little time to get into the film’s zone mentally,” says our source, adding, “They had completed one spell in Mumbai before she left for her overseas commitments. The team will now be shooting in Mumbai suburbs for the next couple of weeks.”
After wrapping up her work commitments, as reported by us, Deepika is expected to head to London, to join hubby Ranveer Singh, who will be shooting his next film, ’83 there.
3. Richa Chadha takes a social media break
Richa Chadha, who minces no words in expressing her views on Twitter, has taken time off from social media. Before you wonder why, the reason is that the actress needs to focus on a deadline. She shared a video on her Instagram and Twitter accounts to inform her followers that she will return after a week or longer.
In her video, the Fukrey Returns actress stated that social media gets rather toxic, especially around the time of elections and the results. Moreover, Richa is also one of the few celebs who is outspoken about civic issues, which has, also, at times, resulted in considerable trolling. There’s also a possibility that the actress went offline to avoid getting into a verbal duel. Richa has maintained that she won’t get into a public war of words with anyone, a position that’s also maintained by several B-Town stars like Alia Bhatt.