SCOOPS: Shraddha Kapoor convinced Prabhas to join social media and more..

Baahubali actor Prabhas is said to be a rather reserved person off-screen. He was content being away from social media, which is buzzing 24x7 as it gives common people access to their fave stars. However, it looks like he has bit the bait and we hear it was his Saaho heroine Shraddha Kapoor who managed to coax him to join Instagram.

A source associated with the film that has been in the making for months now, says, “Shraddha and Prabhas have become friends during the making of this movie. She’s very active on the photo-sharing site and convinced him that it’s a great platform to keep in touch with fans and give a dekko of their lives.” Well, now that Prabhas is active on Instagram, his admirers have Shraddha to thank for enabling them virtual access to their idol.