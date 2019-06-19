SCOOPS: Parineeti Chopra says Arjun Kapoor is a better kisser than Sidharth Malhotra and more...

2/3

Television heartthrob Gautam Rode broke many hearts when he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy, also a well-known small-screen star, a few months ago. Now, the buzz is that the two actors are set to participate in the upcoming season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye. Interestingly, this time around, the show will feature real-life couples as well as some ex-partners. While Urvashi Dholakia is on board with her ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva, we hear that Gautam and Pankhuri were one of the first jodis to be approached for the show. “Initially, Pankhuri wasn’t very keen on the idea, but eventually, the makers of the show managed to get her and Gautam on board,” says our source, adding, “They will feature in the next promo of the show.”