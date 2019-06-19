SCOOPS: Parineeti Chopra says Arjun Kapoor is a better kisser than Sidharth Malhotra and more...

1. Arjun Kapoor is a better kisser than Sidharth Malhotra: Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra has worked with Arjun Kapoor in three films — Ishaqzaade, Namastey England and the upcoming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and shares a great equation with him. Recently, on a Colors Infinity show, host Neha Dhupia told Pari, “Whenever you both come together for a movie, we wait for your behind-the-scenes madness more than anything!” Breaking into laughter, the Kesari actress said, “Arjun and I have truly a very unique and rare relationship. He just allows me to be the person that I am.” During the game round, ‘Platter of Punishment’, Neha put Parineeti in a spot by coaxing her to reveal the better kisser between Arjun and Sidharth Malhotra. Pari, who has done two films with Sidharth — Hasee Toh Phasee and the upcoming Jabariya Jodi -- said, “Between Arjun and Sid, I would say Arjun.”
2. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy on Nach Baliye?
Television heartthrob Gautam Rode broke many hearts when he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy, also a well-known small-screen star, a few months ago. Now, the buzz is that the two actors are set to participate in the upcoming season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye. Interestingly, this time around, the show will feature real-life couples as well as some ex-partners. While Urvashi Dholakia is on board with her ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva, we hear that Gautam and Pankhuri were one of the first jodis to be approached for the show. “Initially, Pankhuri wasn’t very keen on the idea, but eventually, the makers of the show managed to get her and Gautam on board,” says our source, adding, “They will feature in the next promo of the show.”
3. Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas' to lock horns with Sonam Kapoor's 'The Zoya Factor'
Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will mark the debut of his son Karan Deol was to release on July 19, but now it has been pushed to
September 20. As a result, it will now clash with Sonam K Ahuja-Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor. An adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel by the same name, it is about a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up
becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, on the other hand, is a love story and launches along with Karan, another newcomer, Saher Bamba.