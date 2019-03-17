SCOOPS: No trouble in paradise! Ranbir Kapoor throws a party for Alia Bhatt, Irrfan to begin 'English Medium' in April After Hrs Correspondent

Mar 17, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

1. Ranbir Kapoor throws a party for Alia Bhatt's birthday

1/3 Alia Bhatt, who turned 26 on Friday, had enough surprises waiting for her, thanks to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Although there have been several speculations about trouble in the lovers’ paradise, a source close to the actress dismissed all of them. “RK reached Alia’s house on Thursday night to ring in her birthday. They spent some quiet time with each other the whole day and he made sure he kept his entire day free for her,” says our informer. The Raazi actress also stepped down to cut her birthday cake with the paparazzi. Although the Sanju actor didn’t accompany her, he was there at her place, all along. Our source adds, “Ranbir even called all their friends and Alia’s team to her house for a party later in the evening, which went on till late night. He had planned most of it himself.”





2. Irrfan Khan to begin shooting for 'English Medium' in April

2/3 There’s good news for all Irrfan fans. The Qarib Qarib Singlle actor, who has been recuperating from neuroendocrine cancer, had taken a break since last year, after he was diagnosed with the disease. Now, he has come back home and is recovering well. He will also resume work soon. “Irrfan was supposed to do the Udham Singh biopic, directed by Shoojit Sircar. But he had to opt out of it. Instead, the Hindi Medium sequel will mark his return to films. The team plans to begin the shoot around April, after a month of joint narrations and workshops.” Radhika Madan will play Irrfan’s teenage daughter and the film is tentatively titled English Medium.





3. Ali Fazal can’t wait to work with Saif Ali Khan in 'Bhoot Police'