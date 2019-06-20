SCOOPS: Fatima Sana Shaikh picks books over social media, Anupriya Goenka in Hrithik-Tiger film After Hrs Correspondent

1. Fatima Sana Shaikh chooses books over social media

In this age of social media, everyone who is someone is constantly sharing online things about their work and personal life. So much so that many don't realise that they're getting addicted and spending a considerable portion of time online. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who realised that she was spending plenty of hours on her mobile phone and social media, decided to take a break. And as part of detoxing from the constantly updating digital world, the Thugs Of Hindostan actress is turning into a bookworm of sorts. We hear Fatima is now dedicating a part of her free time to books. She's got herself a mix of genres and subjects to keep herself constructively busy when she has time off work. "Fatima feels that reading books is an apt way to utilise her free time, instead of being glued to her phone and social media. She has decided to read at least a couple of books every month," says our source.



2. Bipasha Basu’s sporting take on hubby Karan Singh Grover’s Mr. Bajaj memes

Karan Singh Grover has been talked about since his character of Mr Bajaj was announced in the reboot run of the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While in the first run of the show, the character was played by Ronit Roy and was loved by the audiences, the curiosity surrounding Mr Bajaj this time around seems to have increased with Karan's suave look and his character's good-guy-at-heart personality. The show also features Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes playing Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. The Alone actor, who got his female fans fawning over his looks and now over his salt-n-pepper hairstyle, as Mr Bajaj seems to have become more desirable. With social media users comparing him with actors from Salman Khan for his older look in Bharat to Shahid Kapoor's character in his upcoming film, even his wife Bipasha Basu had a sporting take on some of his memes. Sharing a meme featuring Karan, Parth and herself captioned "Suna hai Bajaj is baar kisi Basu ki waat lagayega", Bipasha commented, "Hmmmm Bachke rehna re Bajaj, Bachke rehna re... Bachke rehna re Bajaj, Tujh pe nazar hai... #humara bajaj (sic)."



3. Anupriya Goenka in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film