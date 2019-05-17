SCOOPS: Details about Salman Khan and Mouni Roy's racy track from 'Dabangg 3' OUT, and more! After Hrs Correspondent

May 17, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

1. Dabangg 3: Stage set for Salman Khan and Mouni Roy’s racy number

1/5 Salman Khan (left) and Mouni Roy After Hrs was the first to tell you that Mouni Roy has been brought on board for a special song with Salman Khan for Dabangg 3. Now, we hear that this racy track will be shot next week on a set built at a Vasai studio. According to our source, “Work on the set is being completed for the shoot, which is scheduled in the next couple of days. The setting for the number, which is on the lines of Munni Badnaam in Dabangg (2010) and Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2 (2012), is of a small-town watering hole. While Mouni will perform some sexy moves, Salman, too, will have his own hook step for this song.” Post winding up the talkie portion of the supercop action drama at a set in a Dahisar studio, we hear there’s a break in the shoot as the Bollywood superstar will get busy in the marketing campaign of his upcoming Eid release. “After filming the special song, shooting for Dabangg 3 will resume next month as Salman also needs to travel for the promotions. Moreover, when it comes to shooting such numbers, he usually wraps up in a day or two at the most. And that’s the way the song’s shoot has been planned,” adds our source.



2. De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is a slice-of-life romcom

2/5 Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh star in De De Pyaar De At a time when onscreen romances seem formulaic, some filmmakers are attempting to explore a different kind of love story. The trailer of debutant director Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De indicated that it’s a hatke prem kahaani. Later, the songs added to the buzz around this romcom in which Ajay Devgn plays a 50-year-old businessman who falls in love with a 26-year-old girl, Rakul Preet Singh. The twists in the tale come when he gets her to meet his family, primarily ex-wife, essayed by Tabu, whom he divorced 18 years ago. The narrative has the right mix of romance, drama, conflict and compassion. It looks at the dynamics in man-woman as well as family relationships. What makes this film interesting is that the ingredients are wrapped up in the context of comedy, such that the film’s makers believe, is sure to appease audiences of all age groups. How two people in love are thrown into situations that put their bond to test is portrayed with a good dose of humour. What is most appealing, as Ajay told After Hrs, is that “the main twist of the film, which is novel and interesting, is not even there in the trailer.” He explains, “DDPD is much more than what you see in the promo. The humour is good, the situations work well and there’s an inherent emotion in place that should work with women.” De De Pyaar De, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, releases today.



3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali to present his 'Malaal' jodi tomorrow

3/5 Meezaan Jaaferi (left), Sharmin Sehgal and (inset) Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tomorrow, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will introduce the two new talents from his production house. Meezaan (son of Jaaved Jaaferi) and Sharmin Sehgal (SLB’s niece), who make their debut in his production, Malaal, helmed by Mangesh Hadawale. Unlike other debutants, Meezaan and Sharmin, who spent over two years prepping for the love story, have been kept away from the media glare. What’s more, they even shut down their social media accounts, lest any aspect of them or their big debut is leaked online. Inside sources reveal that Bhansali has been personally involved in the grooming of Meezaan and Sharmin, right from the start, in preparing them for their silver screen outing. “There is also a lot of intrigue and curiosity surrounding Meezaan and Sharmin’s first media interaction as they have been kept under wraps so far. The wait is finally over as the big reveal will take place this week,” says our source, adding, “SLB will unveil the trailer of Malaal and introduce the two debutants this weekend. So, everyone will get to see the effort the two newcomers have put in to earn their spot in the limelight.”



4. Boman Irani meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

4/5 Rishi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Neetu Kapoor Boman Irani, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in Student Of The Year and Housefull 2 (2012), met the latter two days ago. The Munnabhai MBBS actor was in New York for a fundraising event and decided to catch up with the Mulk actor, who is recovering from an ailment. Posting a picture with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Boman wrote about his experience saying, “Rishiji asked, when are you coming next to New York? Maybe end of this year, I said. While I was struggling to get the dates, he said, ‘Listen, I’ll see you in Mumbai’. That’s the spirit Rishiji.” Boman added that it was a joy to meet the childhood sweethearts during his visit. Recently, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal, too, visited the Kapoors in the Big Apple.



5. Manisha Koirala was Aditi Rao Hydari’s inspiration to become an actress