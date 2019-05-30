SCOOPS: After dying in Dabangg 2 Dimple Kapadia BACK as Salman Khan's mother in Dabangg 3, Ranbir-Alia Ad-libbing

1. After tragically dying in Dabangg 2, Dimple Kapadia back in 'Dabangg 3' as Salman Khan’s mom
Nine years after Dabangg (2010), in which she played Chulbul Pandey’s mother, Dimple Kapadia will once again reprise the character, Naini Devi. The veteran actress returns as Salman Khan’s mother in Dabangg 3, which is currently under production.
Her character was killed by Sonu Sood’s Chhedi Singh, post which Chulbul avenges his mother’s death in the climax of Dabangg. Considering that Dabangg 2 (2012) was a sequel, the gorgeous actress was seen only as a photo-frame in the Arbaaz Khan directorial.
Given that the third instalment is a prequel about how Chulbul Pandey became the supercop, the character of Naini Devi became pivotal to the script. And that’s how Dimple returns to the franchise.
2. Ranveer Singh’s devils to kickstart '83 shoot in London
Two days ago, Ranveer Singh, who will play Kapil Dev in the upcoming film ’83, was spotted at the airport along with his co-stars as they jetted off to London for the first schedule of the film.
A source says that after months of prepping in Dharamshala, the actors will shoot at a stretch for three months in London. First, they will shoot for a week at a local cricket club in the Scottish port city, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Well in Kent and Oval cricket ground. Apart from Ranveer, the film’s cast includes, among others, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin and Sahil Khattar.
3. Tahir Raj bhasin’s four-month prep to become Sunil Gavaskar in '83
Tahir Raj Bhasin, who impressed audiences with his villainous act in Mardaani (2014), is now set to showcase his batting skills in his next. The actor plays ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s ’83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.
Tahir, who has been prepping to nail his portrayal of the legendary batsman, says, “I’ve been watching videos of Sunil Gavaskar for about four months now and studying his body language. When you take up a role like this, it is important that you look authentic on screen. People have seen him, interacted with him and have a direct reference point to how he talks, plays and reacts. When people see me as Gavaskar on screen, I want them to feel that they are looking at the person they have known and when I play on screen, it should remind them of how he played. It’s a huge challenge but I think I’m ready.”
Tahir sums up, “The casting of this film has been spot on and everyone has been doing their best to look authentic on screen. We all have to transform ourselves to look and become the real-life player that we are essaying on screen. It’s been quite a journey for all of us already and I can’t wait to start shooting for ’83.”
4. Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor trek to Siddhivinayak Temple
In the early hours of Tuesday, two celebrated women walked from Juhu to Siddhivinayak Temple. Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani, who won the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate from Amethi constituency, walked barefoot to the famous abode of Mumbai’s favourite God. They were also accompanied by Ekta’s son Ravie.
Post their return, the television czarina and movie producer shared a picture with Smriti saying, “14 kms to Siddhi Vinayak ke baaad ka glow (sic).” The newest Amethi MP commented saying, “God willed it, God is kind (sic).”
Interestingly, on counting day (May 23), Ekta had also shared a picture of her son Ravie and nephew Laksshya (her brother Tusshar’s son) as the TV screen showed the continuously changing vote poll, with the caption, “All eyes on #Amethi we r rooting for our aunt (sic).”
5. Priyanka Chopra topples 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson to become Number 1 on Top Actors chart in the US
The Hollywood Reporter Social Climbers verdict is out and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has aced as the numero uno on their Top Actors chart. What’s more, she knocked off Fast & Furious 8 star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who ruled for nine weeks previously. PCJ took his spot with 53.3 million Instagram favourites. The Quantico actress’ post from the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 was the most-engaged-with post by an actor in the tracking week. Priyanka also beat the likes of Kevin Hart, Game of Thrones star Masie Williams, Captain America lead Chris Evans, Alyssa Milano, Jim Carrey and Jennifer Lopez among others.
The list registers rankings of the most popular personalities on platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube as well as Google Plus, with global data provided by a leading social media analytics company. Its methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers.
6. Hrithik Roshan's new moniker is ‘Da Shuai’
Ahead of his China visit, the actor gets a new moniker from his East Asian fans
A few days ago, we told you that Hrithik Roshan is all set to take off to China for the release of his 2017 film Kaabil. And while many have swooned over the actor’s good looks all these years, it seems the Chinese, too, can’t wait to feast their eyes on him. Awaiting his arrival in the country, his fans there have given a new name to Hrithik, ‘Da Shuai’, which means ‘extremely handsome’ in Mandarin!
The light-eyed superstar, who the media dubbed ‘Greek God’ post his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), has been inundated with messages on his social media from his East Asian fans. With the release of the Sanjay Gupta directorial in China, it looks like he is all set to acquire a new group of admirers.
—Deepali Singh
7. Kajol attends to mother Tanuja who's hospitalised
While several colleagues and friends dropped in to pay their last respects to Veeru Devgan after his demise on Monday, one person conspicuous by her absence was the late fight master’s samdhan, Tanuja. Reportedly, the reason Ajay Devgn’s mother-in-law was not to be seen at their Juhu residence was that she is admitted at Lilavati Hospital.
Kajol, who was seen weeping inconsolably after her father-in-law’s demise, has apparently been attending to her mother at the hospital. Sources say that Tanuja was to undergo a medical procedure yesterday. Post that, upon checking how she’s responding to the treatment, we hear, doctors will decide on her discharge by the end of this week.
8. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt turn heads for their TVC
Love is also working together, could well be a mantra for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Bollywood’s youngest couple is already making headlines, bringing in the New Year and taking vacays together. Speculations are also rife about them tying the knot, though they have denied any plans of getting married any time soon.
The two powerhouse performers, who’re gearing up for their first collaboration, Brahmastra, have already done an ad together, for an e-retail brand. Even though Ranbir and Alia share the frame only towards the end of the commercial, her expressions and tone when her co-actors talk of how she is updated about him are unmissable.