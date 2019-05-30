SCOOPS: After dying in Dabangg 2 Dimple Kapadia BACK as Salman Khan's mother in Dabangg 3, Ranbir-Alia Ad-libbing

3/8

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who impressed audiences with his villainous act in Mardaani (2014), is now set to showcase his batting skills in his next. The actor plays ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s ’83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

Tahir, who has been prepping to nail his portrayal of the legendary batsman, says, “I’ve been watching videos of Sunil Gavaskar for about four months now and studying his body language. When you take up a role like this, it is important that you look authentic on screen. People have seen him, interacted with him and have a direct reference point to how he talks, plays and reacts. When people see me as Gavaskar on screen, I want them to feel that they are looking at the person they have known and when I play on screen, it should remind them of how he played. It’s a huge challenge but I think I’m ready.”

Tahir sums up, “The casting of this film has been spot on and everyone has been doing their best to look authentic on screen. We all have to transform ourselves to look and become the real-life player that we are essaying on screen. It’s been quite a journey for all of us already and I can’t wait to start shooting for ’83.”