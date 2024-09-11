This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

5/5

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal Sadanah said, “I was also shot, I had a bullet go through one side of my neck and come out on the other side of my neck and I have survived it. There’s no logical reason for me to survive. It’s almost as if the bullet dodged every nerve and came out on the other side. There’s a reason why I survived it. Let me move ahead and let me find that reason, let me live well."

He added, "I carried my mother and my sister to the hospital while they were bleeding and at that time I didn’t realise that I was also shot. The hospital didn’t have enough beds so my friend took me to another hospital. I just told the doctor that you keep my mother and sister alive. I was also trying to check on my father. When I woke up after surgery, they took me home and I saw my whole family lying down dead in front of my eyes."