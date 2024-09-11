This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Today, we will talk about one actress who was killed by her husband on her son's birthday.
Bollywood actors who look so happy and full of life, sometimes experience equally tragic events in real life. Today, we will talk about actress Sayeeda Khan, who starred alongside icons like Manoj Kumar and Kishore Kumar, but died tragically after her husband killed her on her son's birthday.
1. Early life
Sayeeda Khan was born on October 24, 1949, into a Muslim family and dreamed of becoming an actress from a young age. She entered the film industry with the help of filmmaker HH Rawail and gained fame with roles in films like Apna Haath Jagannath with Kishore Kumar and Kaanch Ki Gudiya with Manoj Kumar. Her career flourished as she worked with other notable actors.
2. Set back in career
However, as time went on, Sayeeda's opportunities declined, leading her to work in B-grade and C-grade films.
3. Fell in love
During this period, she fell in love with director-producer Brij Sadanah. They married and had two children: a daughter named Namrata and a son named Kamal Sadanah, who also appeared in a few Bollywood films.
4. Death
On October 21, 1990, Sayeeda was preparing for her son Kamal's 20th birthday when in a drunken rage, Kamal's father shot and killed Sayeeda and their daughter Namrata, and also shot Kamal. After the killings, he took his own life.
In an interview, Kamal remembered rushing his mother and sister to the hospital, not realising he had been shot. When doctors asked about the blood on his shirt, he initially thought it was from his mother or sister. Only later did he discover he had been injured as well. After undergoing surgery, he came home to find his family members had died.
5. Kamal Sadanah recalled his mother's death
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal Sadanah said, “I was also shot, I had a bullet go through one side of my neck and come out on the other side of my neck and I have survived it. There’s no logical reason for me to survive. It’s almost as if the bullet dodged every nerve and came out on the other side. There’s a reason why I survived it. Let me move ahead and let me find that reason, let me live well."
He added, "I carried my mother and my sister to the hospital while they were bleeding and at that time I didn’t realise that I was also shot. The hospital didn’t have enough beds so my friend took me to another hospital. I just told the doctor that you keep my mother and sister alive. I was also trying to check on my father. When I woke up after surgery, they took me home and I saw my whole family lying down dead in front of my eyes."