Satyaprem Ki Katha actress Kiara Advani sizzles in embellished coat with plunging neckline

Take a look at Kiara Advani's stunning now-viral photos.
After making her acting debut in the comedy Fugly, the stunning Kiara Advani portrayed MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She drew attention for both her lead actress part in the political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu and for her portrayal as a sexually unhappy wife in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories.
1. Kiara Advani stuns in stunning coat
For Hello magazine, Kiara Advani underwent several different makeovers for a photo shoot. She is shown here sporting a stunning coat along with what looks like a pant.
2. Kiara Advani looks fabulous in cut out dress
In this look, Kiara Advani can be seen sporting a stunning cut-out dress that suits her beautifully.
3. Kiara Advani poses in off-shoulder top
In an off-shoulder top and shimmery pants, Kiara Advani looks breathtaking.
4. Kiara Advani's road to fame
Due to her roles in the romantic drama Kabir Singh and the comedy Good Newz, two of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2019, Kiara Advani gained more recognition.
5. Kiara Advani's social media
On her social media accounts, actress Kiara Advani frequently posts captivating videos and gorgeous images.
6. Kiara Advani's upcoming projects
Advani's upcoming roles include those in the romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and an untitled Telugu movie with Ram Charan that was also directed by S. Shankar. In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Advani will work with Kartik Aaryan once more.