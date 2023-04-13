Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor

On Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary, here's a look at the highest-rated films directed by the late actor who passed away last month on March 8.

Satish Kaushik would have turned 66 on April 13. The late actor will be remembered for his iconic comedic roles such as Calendar in Mr. India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Ashok in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan, Chanda Mama in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, and Kunjbihari Lal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others.

However, Satish also directed a few films in his career. Here are the six highest-rated movies, based on their IMDb ratings, directed by the late actor. (All images: Twitter)