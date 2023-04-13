Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor

On Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary, here's a look at the highest-rated films directed by the late actor who passed away last month on March 8.
Satish Kaushik would have turned 66 on April 13. The late actor will be remembered for his iconic comedic roles such as Calendar in Mr. India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Ashok in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan, Chanda Mama in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, and Kunjbihari Lal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others.
However, Satish also directed a few films in his career. Here are the six highest-rated movies, based on their IMDb ratings, directed by the late actor. (All images: Twitter)
1. Tere Naam
Starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in her Bollywood debut, the 2003 romantic drama Tere Naam was the remake of Bala's Tamil film Sethu, released in 1999. It is the highest-rated Satish Kaushik directorial with a 7.2 rating on IMDb.
2. Kaagaz
Pankaj Tripathi stars in this biographical film Kaagaz, based on the life of Lal Bihari, a farmer from a small Uttar Pradesh village who was declared dead on official papers. The film, which was directly released on ZEE5 in 2021, is rated 7.3 on IMDb.
3. Teree Sang
With an IMDb rating of 6.4, Teree Sang is surprisingly third on the list. The coming-of-age romantic drama, starring Ruslaan Mumtaz in his second film and Sheena Shahabadi in her acting debut, explored the issue of teen pregnancy.
4. Vaada
A remake of the 2000 Tamil language mystery thriller Sabhash, Vaada starred Arjun Rampal, Zayed Khan, and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. This Satish Kaushik directorial, released in 2005, has a rating of 6 on the IMDb.
5. Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain
Starring Anil Kapoor and Kajol in the leading roles, the 1999 romantic drama Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain was the remake of the 1996 Telugu-language film Pavitra Bandham. The film is rated 5.5 on IMDb.
6. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
With the same IMDb rating of 5.5, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai is tied for the fifth spot. Released in 2000, the Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-starrer romantic drama was the remake of the 1997 Telugu film Pelli Chesukundam.