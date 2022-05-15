Sara Ali Khan turns heads in backless dress, fans are all hearts

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos that have gone viral on Instagram.
Sara Ali Khan is very fantastic to watch on film. The actress exudes grace while being a little quirky. She also has a fantastic sense of style. She looks beautiful in everything she wears, from casual jeans and tees to formal wear.
1. Sara Ali Khan's outfit
Sara Ali Khan shared photos of herself wearing a short dress with a bow on the front on Instagram.
2. Sara Ali Khan's post
Sara Ali Khan posted a series of black and white images on Instagram that looked aesthetically pleasing.
3. Sara Ali Khan's accessories
Sara Ali Khan accessorised her ensemble with a pair of earrings that added oomph.
4. Sara Ali Khan's movie lineup
On the work front, Sara recently wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy film with Vicky Kaushal. She had thanked the entire team revealing the first look of their characters. It is being speculated that the film is the sequel of the 2019 comedy-drama 'Luka Chuppi'
5. Sara Ali Khan's social media presence
Sara Ali Khan has a large following on social media. On Instagram, she has a following of 39.9 million people.
6. Sara Ali Khan's photos
Sara Ali Khan is the definition of a diva. She frequently shares images with her friends and family from her various vacations and work trips.