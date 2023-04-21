Sara Ali Khan takes BEST bus ride in yellow co-ord set, pens hilarious shayari; see viral photos

Check out the stunning photos of Sara Ali Khan's latest photoshoot inside a BEST bus.
Sara Ali Khan is known for combining her glamorous pictures with her hilarious shayari in captions. The actress did the same on Friday, April 21, when she dropped photos from her latest photoshoot done inside a BEST bus on her Instagram.
1. Sara Ali Khan poses in BEST bus
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan dropped a carousel set of photos in which she was seen posing inside the Mumbai local favourite BEST bus.
2. Sara Ali Khan's hilarious shayari
Sara captioned her photos with her usual hilarious shayari that read, "Amchi Mumbai Ki Savari, BEST bus red like a cherry, Good to be home, feeling merry, Now taking my ride to Parsi dairy".
3. Sara Ali Khan's stunning yellow co-ord set
Sara Ali Khan wore a stunning yellow co-ord set including a crop top and a short skit for her latest photoshoot. Her outfit was from the fashion brand House of Eda.
4. Fans share hilarious reactions
Sara's fans shared hilarious reactions as one of them called her the lady conductor of the bus while another asked her for Mumbai darshan on the bus.
5. Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films
Sara Ali Khan has multiple films lined up in her kitty including Murder Mubarak, Zara Hatke Zara Back Ke, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Metro In Dino.