Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Here's a look at stunning images of Sara Ali Khan in a lehenga made of vintage brocade sarees.
Sara Ali Khan never misses a chance to impress the audience with her fashion choices. The actress recently dropped some stunning pictures from her look for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani's house. The actress exuded royal vibes in the multi-coloured lehenga made from vintage brocade sarees. Here's a look at some of the stunning pics.
1. Sara Ali Khan at Ambani's Chaturthi celebrations
Among many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others was Sara Ali Khan who attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilla. The actress stunned everyone with her royal look in a multi-colored lehenga.
2. Sara Ali Khan lehenga
Sara Ali Khan chose a one-of-a-kind, custom-designed ensemble by Mayyur Girotra Couture for attending the Ganeshotsav. Styled by Ami Patel, the set features a choli, an A-line lehenga, and a tissue silk dupatta.
3. Details about Sara Ali Khan's lehenga
According to Mayyur Girotra, the lehenga was handcrafted using 50 to 60-year-old recycled sarees collected by the designer himself. He weaved together the multi-coloured vintage brocade sarees into an intricate, vibrant lehenga ‘capturing the rich history and artistry of Indian textiles’.
4. Sara Ali Khan make up look
The actress opted for a subtle make-up look and bold eyes. The actress completed her look with a green and golden neckpiece and earrings and a multicolored flower ring in her hand.
5. Sara Ali Khan Instagram post
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "We are nothing but space dust trying to find its way back to the stars …so while we’re here let’s sprinkle our stardust." One of the comments read, "Insanely beautiful." Another commented, "She is one of the most prettiest actress from the current generation."
6. Sara Ali Khan upcoming projects
Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal in key roles.