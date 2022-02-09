Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for Amrita Singh proves she is Mommy's exact copy

Sara Ali Khan is an exact replica of her mother Amrita Singh. Don't believe us? See the pictures below.
Actress Amrita Singh, who has starred in popular films such as 'Mard', 'Naam' and 'Badla', turns 64 today. Sara Ali Khan's throwback pictures wishing 'mommy' prove that she is Amrita's exact copy. Check out the pictures shared by the 'Kedarnath' actress on her Instagram account.
1. Sara's perfect wish for Amrita
Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for her mother Amrita Singh included a carousel of pictures showing how similar she is to her mother. The actress has often been complimented for her resemblance to her mother's ageless beauty and these pictures are a true testament to the same.
2. Sara thanks Amrita for 'always showing the mirror'
As a caption to the pictures, Sara wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude."
3. Amrita Singh's Bollywood debut
Amrita had made her Hindi film debut in 1983 with romantic drama 'Betaab' opposite Sunny Deol, who also stepped in Bollywood with this film that turned out to be hugely successful.
4. Amrita Singh's major movies
From 'Naam', 'Mard' and 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' in the 1980s to '2 States' and 'Badla' in the 2010s, Sara's mother has acted in several Hindi films in her career till now.
5. Amrita Singh's marriage with Saif Ali Khan
Amrita married Saif Ali Khan in 1991 with whom she gave birth to two children, Sara and Ibrahim before the couple decided to part ways in 2004. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor in 2012.
6. Sara's marriage condition involves Amrita
In January 2022, Sara Ali Khan had disclosed her one condition of getting married in an interview with ETimes. She had jokingly said that she would marry only to that person who would move in and live with her mother as she never plans to leave her.