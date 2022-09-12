Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's stunning latest photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 12, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

We've all come to understand that Sara Ali Khan is a gifted actor who works wonders on screen. Her witty jokes, which she records and shares on social media, are another element that her admirers adore about her. Additionally, she is a complete diva and looks great in anything she wears.

1. Sara Ali Khan's outfit

Sara Ali Khan's outfit
1/6

Sara Ali Khan can be seen sporting a gorgeous yellow shimmery dress in these photos.

2. Sara Ali Khan's footwear

Sara Ali Khan's footwear
2/6

Sara Ali Khan matched her beautiful dress with a pair of bright yellow high heels.

3. Sara Ali Khan's hair

Sara Ali Khan's hair
3/6

Sara Ali Khan wore her hair in gorgeous beachy waves that complement her outfit perfectly.

4. Sara Ali Khan's makeup

Sara Ali Khan's makeup
4/6

Sara Ali Khan donned smoky eyes, a glossy lip, and flawless foundation.

5. Sara Ali Khan poses for the lens

Sara Ali Khan poses for the lens
5/6

Sara Ali Khan may be seen striking some incredible poses in these images.

6. Fans react to Sara Ali Khan's post

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan's post
6/6

Sara Ali Khan received a lot pf praise from her followers for her post. One user described her as hot, another as beautiful, and several users left numerous emoji in comments. 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.