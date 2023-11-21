trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

At the 54th International FiIm Festival of India, Sara Ali Khan, and producer Karan Johar unveiled the motion poster of their upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan and discussed the role of cinema in representing India's rich historical heritage in a panel discussion

Sara Ali Khan, along with filmmaker Karan Johar, unveiled the first motion poster of their upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. After launching the motion poster, the team conducted a panel discussion with Apoorva Mehta of Dharmatic Entertainment and Aparna Purohit of Prime Video.

1. Team Ae Watan Mere Watan

1/5 Here's Sara Ali Khan, along with producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta of Dharmatic Entertainment and Aparna Purohit of Prime Video posing for a group photo after launching the motion poster.



2. Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan at panel discussion

2/5 After launching the motion poster, the team conducted a 60-minute conversation focused on how India’s rich historical heritage can be brought to life and used to garner lessons for a positive social and cultural impact in present-day India through the powerful medium of storytelling.



3. Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar listening to dignitaries

3/5 The panel discussion highlighted how filmmakers and creators use the art of storytelling to portray history and its varied lessons with the help of cinematic brilliance and immersive world-building for modern audiences.



4. Sukhwinder Singh spreading magic at IFFI film festival

4/5 Singer Sukhwinder Singh also accompanied the team Ae Watan Mere Watan and impressed the attendees by performing the song Qatra Qatra from the film.



